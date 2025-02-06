Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 3.17 Lakhs. The on road price for Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet top variant goes up to Rs. 4.19 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 3.17 Lakhs. The on road price for Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet top variant goes up to Rs. 4.19 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price model is Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet STD and the most priced model is Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Recon. Visit your nearest Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is mainly compared to Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 which starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs in Kolkata, Birla DMG which starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs in Kolkata and Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV starting at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet STD ₹ 3.17 Lakhs Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Recon ₹ 4.19 Lakhs