Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 3.17 Lakhs. The on road price for Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet top variant goes up to Rs. 4.19 Lakhs in Pune. The lowest price model is Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet STD and the most priced model is Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Recon. Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is mainly compared to Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 which starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs in Pune, Birla DMG which starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs in Pune and Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV starting at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet STD ₹ 3.17 Lakhs Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Recon ₹ 4.19 Lakhs