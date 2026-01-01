hamburger icon
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Right View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Headlight View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Seat View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Suspension View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Tank View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Brand Name View
6/7

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Recon

4.5 out of 5
4.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
F77 SuperStreet Recon

F77 SuperStreet Recon Prices

The F77 SuperStreet Recon, is priced at ₹4.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

F77 SuperStreet Recon Range

The F77 SuperStreet Recon offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

F77 SuperStreet Recon Colours

The F77 SuperStreet Recon is available in 4 colour options: Afterburner Yellow, Cosmic Black, Turbo Red, Stellar White.

F77 SuperStreet Recon Battery & Range

F77 SuperStreet Recon vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the F77 SuperStreet Recon include the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs and the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover priced between ₹2.49 Lakhs - 4.49 Lakhs.

F77 SuperStreet Recon Specs & Features

The F77 SuperStreet Recon has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Recon Price

F77 SuperStreet Recon

₹4.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,99,000
Insurance
19,971
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,18,971
EMI@9,005/mo
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Recon Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
323 km
Max Speed
155 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Max Torque
100 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
30 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Upside-down Telescopic Fork With A Diameter of 41 mm. Preload Adjustable
Front Suspension
Monoshock - Preload Adjustable

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Fast Charging Time
1 Hour 30 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Dynamic stability Control, Find My Vehical, Deep Sleep, Throttle Control - Ride-By-Wire, Network - LTE Connectivity With Integrated eSIM, GPS
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Display

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 1,00,000 Km
Battery Capacity
10.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Recon EMI
EMI8,105 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,77,073
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,77,073
Interest Amount
1,09,213
Payable Amount
4,86,286

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet other Variants

F77 SuperStreet STD

₹3.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
Insurance
18,186
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,17,186
EMI@6,818/mo
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Alternatives

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F77 SuperStreetvsF77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover

2.49 - 4.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F77 SuperStreetvsX47 Crossover
Birla DMG

Birla DMG

2.37 - 3.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F77 SuperStreetvsDMG
Joy e-bike Beast

Joy e-bike Beast

2.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F77 SuperStreetvsBeast
Joy e-bike Hurricane

Joy e-bike Hurricane

2.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F77 SuperStreetvsHurricane

view all specs and features

