|Engine
|798 cc
The Street Triple 798 RS STD, is listed at ₹15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Street Triple 798 RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Street Triple 798 RS STD is available in 3 colour options: Carnival Red, Interstellar Blue, Sapphire Black.
The Street Triple 798 RS STD is powered by a 798 cc engine.
In the Street Triple 798 RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Street Triple priced between ₹10.86 Lakhs - 13.91 Lakhs or the KTM 890 Duke R priced ₹14.5 Lakhs.
The Street Triple 798 RS STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application and Rear Footpegs.