What is the on-road price of Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Mumbai? The on-road price of Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD in Mumbai is Rs. 1.46 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Mumbai? The RTO charges for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD in Mumbai amount to Rs. 11,499, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Mumbai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Mumbai is Rs. 2,963.