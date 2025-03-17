Revolt Motors RV BlazeX comes with Automatic transmission. The price of RV BlazeX starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Revolt Motors RV BlazeX sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs .
₹1.15 Lakhs*
85 Kmph
150 Km
Popular Revolt Motors Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025