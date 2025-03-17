hamburger icon
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Specifications

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX starting price is Rs. 1,14,990 in India. Revolt Motors RV BlazeX is available in 1 variant and
1.15 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi


Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Specs

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX comes with Automatic transmission. The price of RV BlazeX starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Revolt Motors RV BlazeX sits in the Commuter Bikes segment ...Read More

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
150 km
Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.1 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks
Rear Suspension
Twin Shocker

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours 10 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
IoT-enabled smart features, GPS
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
6 inch LCD Display

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3.25 Years or 40,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion







Revolt Motors News

While the Revolt RV BlazeX has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.14 lakh, the Oben Rorr EZ starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 and goes up to rs 1.20 lakh
Revolt RV BlazeX vs Oben Rorr EZ: Which electric commuter bike suites you the best
17 Mar 2025
The Revolt RV BlazeX is the latest offering from the Indian two wheeler maker, positioned as a commuter motorcyle and priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 lakh.
Revolt RV BlazeX first ride review: A tech-savvy easy commuter, but is it worth the premium?
7 Mar 2025
Revolt RV BlazeX gets alloy wheels and simplistic commuter styling with a claimed range of 150 kilometres.
Revolt RV BlazeX: Here are five key highlights you should know about the EV two-wheeler
27 Feb 2025
Revolt RV BlazeX gets power from a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack promising a range of 150 kilometres on a full charge.
Revolt RV BlazeX, promising up to 150 km range launched in India; priced at
26 Feb 2025
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024

  

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Variants & Price List

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs .

1.15 Lakhs*
85 Kmph
150 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.



  
  


















