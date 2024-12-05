Ola Electric S1 Z on road price in Panipat starts from Rs. 64,320.
The on road price for Ola Electric S1 Z top variant goes up to Rs. 69,410 in Panipat.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Ola Electric S1 Z STD and the most priced model is Ola Electric S1 Z Plus.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric S1 Z dealers and showrooms in Panipat for best offers.
Ola Electric S1 Z on road price breakup in Panipat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ola Electric S1 Z is mainly compared to Okinawa R30 which starts at Rs. 61,998 in Panipat, Okinawa Ridge which starts at Rs. 61,791 in Panipat and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Panipat.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric S1 Z STD ₹ 64,320 Ola Electric S1 Z Plus ₹ 69,410
