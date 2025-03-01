KTM 390 Adventure on road price in Karaikudi starts from Rs. 4.21 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 390 Adventure on road price in Karaikudi starts from Rs. 4.21 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 390 Adventure dealers and showrooms in Karaikudi for best offers.
KTM 390 Adventure on road price breakup in Karaikudi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 390 Adventure is mainly compared to Zontes 350T which starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs in Karaikudi, BMW G 310 GS which starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in Karaikudi and Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 starting at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs in Karaikudi.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Adventure STD ₹ 4.21 Lakhs
Popular KTM Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025