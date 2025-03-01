hamburger icon
390 AdventurePriceImages
KTM 390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure Engine View
KTM 390 Adventure Front Tyre View
KTM 390 Adventure Rear Tyre View
KTM 390 Adventure Seat View
KTM 390 Adventure Tank View
6/7

KTM 390 Adventure Specifications

KTM 390 Adventure starting price is Rs. 3,67,699 in India. KTM 390 Adventure is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 398.63 cc engine. KTM 390 Adventure mileage is 32.7 kmpl.
3.68 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM 390 Adventure Specs

KTM 390 Adventure comes with 398.63 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 390 Adventure starts at Rs. 3.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 390 Adventure sits in the

KTM 390 Adventure Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
227 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
180 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
46 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
64 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
398.63 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Storke, Single Cylinder, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
WP Apex USD Open-Cartridge Fork,43 mm, 200 mm Travelfully Adjustable for Compression and Rebound Damping (30-Step)
Rear Suspension
WP Monoshock, 205 mm Wheels Travel Adjustable for Rebound Damping (20-Click) and Preload (10-Step)

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Display

Charging

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Headlight
LED

KTM 390 Adventure News

The KTM 390 Duke looks sharp, mimicking the bigger Duke range in design. It is one of the most popular naked motorcycles in the Indian market.
390 Adventure X to 390 Duke: 8 KTM Bikes under 3 lakh
1 Mar 2025
The new 399 cc engine makes the new ADV more tractable when compared to its predecessor.
2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Here is what the ADV is all about
26 Feb 2025
KTM 390 Adventure takes inspiration from its larger adventure tourer siblings.
New-gen KTM 390 Adventure deliveries begin in India
25 Feb 2025
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is completely new from the ground up and levels up on every front including on-road dynamics and off-road capability
2025 KTM 390 Adventure first ride review
25 Feb 2025
The KTM 390 Adventure R is the more off-road-focused variant that's made in India and available internationally. It could soon be homologated for the Indian market too.
KTM 390 Adventure R being considered for India on a made-to-order basis
22 Feb 2025
View all
 KTM 390 Adventure News

KTM 390 Adventure Variants & Price List

KTM 390 Adventure price starts at ₹ 3.68 Lakhs .

3.68 Lakhs*
398.63 cc
46 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

