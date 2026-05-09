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Cars & Bikes Auto Reviews Ktm 390 Adventure With 350cc Engine Review: More Affordable, Less Exciting?

KTM 390 Adventure with 350cc engine Review: More Affordable, Less Exciting?

KTM 390 Adventure
₹2.81Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
3.7 out of 5
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Pros
  • Loaded with features
  • Well priced
  • Agile handling
Cons
  • Weak low-end performance
  • Vibrations
By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 09 May 2026, 13:39 pm
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  • The KTM 390 Adventure 350 keeps its brilliant handling, plush suspension, and feature-packed nature intact. However, the new 349cc engine feels less exciting than the older 398cc motor. Still, at 2.80 lakh, it remains a strong value-for-money ADV.

The 390 Adventure looks identical to the 390 Adventure X but the colour schemes are borrowed from the 390 Adventure S.
The 390 Adventure looks identical to the 390 Adventure X but the colour schemes are borrowed from the 390 Adventure S.
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The Indian motorcycle market is witnessing a major shift after the government’s revised GST structure started favouring motorcycles under the 350cc mark. Naturally, manufacturers have been quick to respond, and KTM is among the first premium brands to adapt. The Austrian brand, along with Bajaj, has introduced a new 349cc version of the KTM 390 Adventure X in a bid to take advantage of the lower taxation slab while keeping the pricing aggressive.

And the strategy already seems to be working. KTM’s 350cc platform sales have jumped massively from 3,809 units in FY25 to 11,412 units in FY26, proving there is clearly strong demand for more affordable performance motorcycles.

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But does downsizing the engine dilute the KTM experience? After spending time with the new KTM 390 Adventure with the new 350cc engine, the answer is a little complicated.

Same Motorcycle, New Heart

Visually, the new 350 cc engine is identical to the 399 cc unit that is on the other 390 Adventure models.
Visually, the new 350 cc engine is identical to the 399 cc unit that is on the other 390 Adventure models.

At first glance, nothing has changed. This is essentially the same KTM 390 Adventure X with the same bodywork, chassis, suspension setup and equipment list. You still get a six-axis IMU with cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, ride modes, bi-directional quickshifter, and a 19/17-inch alloy wheel setup. The suspension travel remains generous at 200mm front and 205mm rear, while ground clearance stands at a healthy 230mm.

The biggest talking point is the new 349cc single-cylinder engine. KTM has reduced the stroke to bring the displacement below the GST threshold while still producing 41.5PS and 33.5Nm. On paper, those numbers still look strong.

Performance: Fast, But Less Exciting

The TFT cluster is bright, there is a USB Type C to charge mobile devices and cruise control as well.
The TFT cluster is bright, there is a USB Type C to charge mobile devices and cruise control as well.

The earlier 398cc motor was one of the most entertaining single-cylinder engines in the segment. It had a punchy mid-range, explosive acceleration and a proper hooligan character. The new 349cc engine feels noticeably calmer.

The biggest difference is in the mid-range. The engine now wakes up properly only after 6,000rpm. Below that, it feels flatter and less eager. You have to rev it harder and work the gearbox more frequently to extract performance.

It is still quick, but the raw excitement that defined the previous motor has reduced significantly. The new engine feels more linear and touring-focused rather than aggressive and playful.

That said, KTM has improved the quickshifter. Gear shifts are smoother, more consistent and significantly better than before.

Vibrations Are Better, Not Gone

Theer are no changes to the design of the motorcycle.
Theer are no changes to the design of the motorcycle.

One major complaint with the previous 398cc Adventure was vibration levels, especially at highway speeds. The new 349cc motor improves things slightly.

Vibrations still begin around 4,500rpm and return strongly after 7,000rpm, but they are less harsh than before. At cruising speeds in fifth and sixth gear, the engine feels more relaxed than the old setup.

However, it is still not the smoothest motorcycle in the class, and taller riders will continue noticing some resonance through the chassis.

Ride and Handling Continue To Impress

I am not a fan of the rear tail light because of how small it is.
I am not a fan of the rear tail light because of how small it is.

Thankfully, KTM hasn’t touched the dynamics. And that’s great news because this remains one of the sharpest handling adventure tourers in the segment.

The bike disguises its 181kg kerb weight brilliantly and feels neutral, agile and confidence inspiring through corners. The suspension setup also deserves praise. Despite being non-adjustable, it delivers a plush ride quality and absorbs bad roads impressively well. The MRF Tramplr tyres continue to offer excellent grip too.

Verdict

The new KTM 390 Adventure 350 makes perfect sense from a business perspective. It retains almost all the equipment and capability of the larger-engined model while benefiting from GST advantages that help keep pricing attractive.

At around 2.80 lakh, it offers tremendous value considering the amount of technology and performance on offer.

But emotionally, this motorcycle feels different. The previous 398cc engine had attitude and character. This new 349cc unit is more practical, smoother and easier to justify financially, but it has lost some of the spark that made KTMs feel special.

For riders looking for a tech-loaded touring motorcycle at an aggressive price, this still remains a compelling package. But enthusiasts who loved the raw, exciting nature of the older motor may walk away slightly disappointed. However, I would still bring this point again, the 390 Adventure costs 62,000 less on the ex-showroom and around 75,000 less on the on-road cost when compared to the 390 Adventure X. Now, that is a big amount for someone who is in the market for an adventure tourer.

First Published Date: 09 May 2026, 13:39 pm IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India Adventure tourers 390 Adventure

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