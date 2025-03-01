What is the on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure in Pudukkottai? The on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure STD in Pudukkottai is Rs. 4.21 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure in Pudukkottai? The RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure STD in Pudukkottai amount to Rs. 29,415, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure in Pudukkottai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure in Pudukkottai is Rs. 8,531.