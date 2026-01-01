The XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery, is priced at ₹78,681 (ex-showroom).
The XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery is available in 1 colour option: Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery include the Numeros Diplos pro priced ₹1.07 Lakhs and the MOTOVOLT M7 priced between ₹75 Thousands - 99.9 Thousands.
The XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery has Charging at Home, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.