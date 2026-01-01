hamburger icon
XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery

XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery Prices

The XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery, is priced at ₹78,681 (ex-showroom).

XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery Range

The XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery Colours

The XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery is available in 1 colour option: Black.

XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery Battery & Range

XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery include the Numeros Diplos pro priced ₹1.07 Lakhs and the MOTOVOLT M7 priced between ₹75 Thousands - 99.9 Thousands.

XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery Specs & Features

The XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery has Charging at Home, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery Price

XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery

₹ 78,681*On-Road Price

Ex-Showroom-Price
74,999
Insurance
3,682
On-Road Price in Delhi
78,681
EMI@1,691/mo

Close

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
120 km
Max Speed
63 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours (100%)
Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco I Sport I Turbo, Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Parking Assist
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
3.17 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Graphene Battery EMI
EMI1,522 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
70,812
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
70,812
Interest Amount
20,510
Payable Amount
91,322

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 other Variants

XGT CAT 2.0 72 V, 31 Ah With Smart BMS

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price

Ex-Showroom-Price
1,01,636
Insurance
4,115
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,751
EMI@2,273/mo

Close

XGT CAT 2.0 73 V 42 Ah With Smart BMS

₹1.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price

Ex-Showroom-Price
1,14,500
Insurance
4,323
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,18,823
EMI@2,554/mo

View breakup

view all specs and features

