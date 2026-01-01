hamburger icon
Kawasaki Z650RS Right View
1/10
Kawasaki Z650RS Front Right View
2/10
Kawasaki Z650RS Left View
3/10
Kawasaki Z650RS Front Tyre View
4/10
Kawasaki Z650RS Fuel Tank View
5/10
Kawasaki Z650RS Rear Tyre View
6/10

Kawasaki Z650RS STD (2026)

8.76 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Z650RS Key Specs
Engine649 cc
View all Z650RS specs and features

Z650RS STD (2026)

Z650RS STD (2026) Prices

The Z650RS STD (2026), is listed at ₹8.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Z650RS STD (2026) Mileage

All variants of the Z650RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Z650RS STD (2026) Colours

The Z650RS STD (2026) is available in 1 colour option: Ebony Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.

Z650RS STD (2026) Engine and Transmission

The Z650RS STD (2026) is powered by a 649 cc engine.

Z650RS STD (2026) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Z650RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Brixton Cromwell 1200 priced ₹7.84 Lakhs or the Brixton Cromwell 1200 X priced ₹9.1 Lakhs.

Z650RS STD (2026) Specs & Features

The Z650RS STD (2026) has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Kawasaki Z650RS STD (2026) Price

Z650RS STD (2026)

₹8.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,83,000
RTO
62,640
Insurance
30,126
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,75,766
EMI@18,824/mo
Kawasaki Z650RS STD (2026) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Length
2065 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm
Height
1115 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
212 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
41 mm Telescopic Fork, Travel - 125 mm
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back Link Swingarm, Travel - 130 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki Z650RS STD (2026) EMI
EMI16,941 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,88,189
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,88,189
Interest Amount
2,28,286
Payable Amount
10,16,475

Kawasaki Z650RS other Variants

Z650RS STD

₹8.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,69,000
RTO
65,600
Insurance
34,900
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,69,500
EMI@18,689/mo
view all specs and features

