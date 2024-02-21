Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 6.28 Lakhs.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 6.28 Lakhs.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 dealers and showrooms in Goa for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price breakup in Goa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is mainly compared to Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Goa, Ultraviolette F77 which starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs in Goa and Honda CBR500R starting at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs in Goa.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD ₹ 6.28 Lakhs
