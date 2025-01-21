HT Auto
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India, Priced At 5.29 Lakh.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched at 5.29 lakh. Check what's new

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM
  • The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes to India as a Completely Built Unit and will be available in the Metallic Spark Black.
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 steps in place of the Ninja 400 and will take on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 steps in place of the Ninja 400 and will take on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3

2025 Kawasaki Ninja has gone on sale in the Indian market. It is priced at 5.29 lakh ex-showroom which is a price hike of 5,000 when compared to the 2024 model. For the new model year, the only change that the Kawasaki Ninja 500 gets is a new set of colour schemes. It is now offered only in Metallic Carbon Grey.

21 Jan 2025
