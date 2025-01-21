2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched at 5.29 lakh. Check what's new

2025 Kawasaki Ninja has gone on sale in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹5.29 lakh ex-showroom which is a price hike of ₹5,000 when compared to the 2024 model. For the new model year, the only change that the Kawasaki Ninja 500 gets is a new set of colour schemes. It is now offered only in Metallic Carbon Grey.