Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 & Ninja 300 gets discounts upto 35,000

Kawasaki has announced offers on its Ninja 650 , Ninja 500 and Ninja 300 motorcycles. The Ninja 300 gets a discount of ₹15,000 whereas the Ninja 500 becomes cheaper by ₹10,000. The biggest offer is on the Ninja 650 for ₹35,000. The offers are valid till 30th September only.

Who can get the discounts on the Kawasaki motorcycles?

The discount is applicable only on limited stock so once the stock is finished, customers won't be able to avail the discount. Moreover, the discounts are applicable only on the Ninja 300, Ninja 500 and Ninja 650. To get more information, customers would need to visit the nearest authorized dealerships as they would be able to explain the terms and conditions.

What are the specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja 500?

Kawasaki Ninja 500 uses a 451 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 45 bhp of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 42 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

What is the price of the Kawasaki Ninja 500?

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 costs ₹5.24 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja 300?

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 38.88 bhp and 26.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

What is the price of the Kawasaki Ninja 300?

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is priced at ₹3.43 lakh ex-showroom.

(Read more: 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India with new colour, priced at ₹7.10 lakh)

What are the specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja 650?

Kawasaki Ninja 650 uses a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine which produces 67.76 bhp peak power and 64 Nm of maximum torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

What is the price of the Kawasaki Ninja 650?

Kawasaki Ninja 650 costs ₹7.16 lakh ex-showroom.

India-bound 2025 Kawasaki Z900 unveiled with more features

Kawasaki recently unveiled the 2025 Z900 in the global market. It is expected to make its way to India in the coming months. The motorcycle not only gets cosmetic changes but there are changes to the tune of the engine and new features as well.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: