Kawasaki Ninja 500, Z900 and Ninja 650 get benefits of up to 45,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2025, 09:40 AM
  • Kawasaki India is offering discounts on select motorcycles until 31st May.
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 stepped in place of the Ninja 400 and takes on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3

Kawasaki has announced that they are offering benefits on a few of its motorcycles. The brand is offering the voucher on Ninja 650, Z900 and Ninja 500. These vouchers are valid only till 31st May 2025 or till the stock lasts. The vouchers can be redeemed against the ex-showroom price of the motorcycles. Kawasaki says that the voucher amount includes GST. Interested customers can visit the nearest authorized dealerships as they would be able to help with more information about the discounts and offers on the motorcycles.

Kawasaki Ninja 500

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 sports motorcycle is available in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and currently comes with a discount of 45,000 off its ex-showroom price of 5.24 lakh. This promotional offer is valid until January 31st or until the inventory is depleted. The Ninja 500 is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Additionally, it features a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch.

(Read more: 2025 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India at 7.20 lakh)

Kawasaki Ninja 650

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is presently available with a discount of 25,000 from its ex-showroom price of 7.16 lakh, positioning it as the most heavily discounted model in Kawasaki India's range. This motorcycle comes in one color option and is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox that includes a wet, multi-disc clutch. The engine produces a power output of 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and offers a torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm.

Kawasaki Z900

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is now offered at a discount of 40,000 from its ex-showroom price of 9.29 lakh. This motorcycle features a 948 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine, which is coupled with a six-speed gearbox. It produces a remarkable 123.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and provides a torque of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Buyers can choose from two color variants: Metallic Spark Blue and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2025, 09:31 AM IST
