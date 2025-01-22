Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India. Check out price, specs and features on offer

Kawasaki has officially launched the 2025 Ninja 500 in India priced at ₹5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This new version introduces updates to its design, performance, and features while maintaining the core aspects of the Ninja series. Positioned as a mid-range sportbike, the Ninja 500 aims to cater to riders seeking versatility and everyday usability. Here are five key highlights of the new motorcycle.

1 Design The 2025 Ninja 500 has a revised design that balances sharp styling with functionality. At the face of the motorbike are angular dual headlamps flanked by layered fairings that flow into a muscular fuel tank giving the motorcycle a sporty yet practical profile. Additionally, there are new green highlights on the side fairings that give the bike a splash of colour. This addition also makes the design more vibrant compared to the predominantly black finish of its predecessor. While the updates are subtle they enhance the overall appearance without straying from the recognisable Ninja aesthetic.

2 Engine and performance The Ninja 500 is powered by a 451cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 44.7 bhp of power and 42.6 Nm of torque. The additional torque over the previous Ninja 400 provides better tractability in lower and mid-range power bands which is useful for city commuting and moderate highway cruising. This engine delivers its power smoothly, offering a controlled riding experience. While not dramatically different from its predecessor, the improvements make it more capable of varied riding scenarios.

3 Suspension and braking Built on a steel trellis frame the Ninja 500 features telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear providing a balanced suspension setup. The braking system includes a 310mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc along with dual-channel ABS for added safety. These upgrades offer reliable braking and handling making the bike easier to control across different road conditions.

4 Features The Ninja 500 comes equipped with a negative LCD that shows basic riding information and offers Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone integration. This allows riders to access call alerts, notifications and ride data. Additional features include dual-channel ABS for safer braking and an assist-and-slipper clutch that minimises wheel lockup during aggressive downshifting.

5 Pricing At ₹5.29 lakh, the Ninja 500 sees a ₹5,000 increase over its predecessor. The pricing places it alongside rivals in the mid-range sportbike category. While the bike’s updates justify the price increase its value proposition lies in the combination of straightforward design, manageable performance and practical features. For riders seeking a mid-range motorcycle without an overwhelming array of technology, the Ninja 500 is a considerable option.

