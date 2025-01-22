HT Auto
Auto Recap, Jan 21: Ola Roadster Bike Production Begins, Isuzu D Max Bev Concept, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched

Auto recap, Jan 21: Ola Roadster electric bike production, Isuzu D-Max BEV concept, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Jan 2025, 07:09 AM
Ola Roadster
Ola Roadster
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Tuesday, January 21.

Ola Roadster electric motorcycle production commences ahead of deliveries

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric has announced that they have commenced the production of the Roadster electric motorcycle. Ola Electric's electric motorcycle' lineup consists of three motorcycles - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. They are priced at 74,999, 1,04,999, and 1,99,999 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the new electric motorcycles are already open. The manufacturer earlier said that the deliveries would begin in January 2025. Ola has also teased two new upcoming motorcycles - Sportster and Arrowhead.

Also Read : Ola Roadster electric motorcycle production commences ahead of deliveries

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, priced at 5.29 lakh

2025 Kawasaki Ninja has gone on sale in the Indian market. It is priced at 5.29 lakh ex-showroom which is a price hike of 5,000 when compared to the 2024 model. For the new model year, the only change that the Kawasaki Ninja 500 gets is a new set of colour schemes. It is now offered only in Metallic Carbon Grey.

Also Read : 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, priced at 5.29 lakh

Isuzu D-Max BEV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025

The Japanese electric pickup concept, Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. The all-electric Isuzu D-Max BEV concept made its global debut at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand. The Isuzu D-Max BEV concept mimics the diesel pick-up truck.

Also Read : Isuzu D-Max BEV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2025, 07:09 AM IST
