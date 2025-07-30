What is the on-road price of Honda X-ADV in Alappuzha? The on-road price of Honda X-ADV STD in Alappuzha is Rs. 15.96 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda X-ADV in Alappuzha? The RTO charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Alappuzha amount to Rs. 2.71 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda X-ADV in Alappuzha? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda X-ADV in Alappuzha is Rs. 32,361.