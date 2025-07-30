The on-road price of Honda X-ADV STD in Alappuzha is Rs. 15.96 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Alappuzha amount to Rs. 2.71 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda X-ADV in Alappuzha is Rs. 32,361.
The insurance charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Alappuzha are Rs. 36,618, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.