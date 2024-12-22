hamburger icon
Honda X-ADV Front Right View
1/11
Honda X-ADV Front View
2/11
Honda X-ADV Rear View
3/11
Honda X-ADV Front Tyre View
4/11
Honda X-ADV Handlebar View
5/11
Honda X-ADV Headlight View
6/11

Honda X-ADV Specifications

Honda X-ADV starting price is Rs. 11,90,000 in India. Honda X-ADV is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 745 cc engine. Honda X-ADV mileage is 27.8 kmpl.
11.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda X-ADV Specs

Honda X-ADV comes with 745 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of X-ADV starts at Rs. 11.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda X-ADV sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes

Honda X-ADV Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.2 L
Length
2215 mm
Wheelbase
1590 mm
Height
1370 mm
Kerb Weight
237 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
940 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-15
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
168 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
58.59 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 4750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
745 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, 8 Valve, SOHC, parallel twin
Clutch
Dual Clutch Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
41 mm SFF-CA USD, 153.5 mm stroke
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 150 mm travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes, Standard | Sport | Rain | Gravel
Music Control
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync, Riding Modes ? Standard | Sport | Rain | Gravel, Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch Full Colour TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Honda X-ADV Variants & Price List

Honda X-ADV price starts at ₹ 11.9 Lakhs .

11.9 Lakhs*
745 cc
58.59 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

