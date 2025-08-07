2026 Honda X-ADV unveiled in the global markets: Check what’s new

The Honda X-ADV has been updated for 2026 in the international markets. The maxi-scooter was recently launched in India and carries a lot of inspiration from adventure motorcycles. The 2026 X-ADV will be offered with a bold new colour option called Mat Pearl Glare White special edition, which comes with a set of blue and red graphics. This new shade will be made available alongside existing colour options, including Graphite Black, Mat Deep Mud Gray, and Pearl Gray White.

While the updates to the 2026 X-ADV are purely cosmetic in nature, Honda has upgraded the 6-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for smoother starts and improved control at crawl speeds. The clutch has additionally been adjusted for improved feel and responsiveness.

The Honda X-ADV is a crossover between an adventure motorcycle and a scooter, featuring a rugged, purpose-built aesthetic. Made to tackle a variety of terrain conditions, the scooter comes equipped with a broad range of features including knuckleguards, a five-position adjustable windscreen, and spoke wheels wrapped in dual-Sport tyres.

Honda X-ADV: Engine and hardware

The X-ADV is powered by a 745 cc twin-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled and is paired with a 6-speed DCT, similar to that of the Africa Twin. With this, the scooter makes a peak power output of 54 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 68 Nm of max torque at 4,750 rpm.

Built around a tubular steel frame, the X-ADV is equipped with 41 mm upside-down (USD) front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear with adjustable spring preload for enhanced riding comfort and adaptability.

The X-ADV rides on 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres, which make it well-suited for both tarmac and off-road trail riding. Braking duties are taken care of by twin 296 mm discs at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, supported by dual-channel ABS.

Honda X-ADV: Features

Honda has fitted the X-ADV with a five-inch TFT display that allows for Bluetooth connectivity, smart key, and Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. The scooter comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control as well as a ride-by-wire throttle that enables four riding modes which adjust power delivery, engine braking, and traction control – Standard, Sport, Rain, and Gravel. There is also a User mode that can be configured by the rider.

In India, the X-ADV is priced at ₹11.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Its closest competitor in terms of pricing is the BMW C 400 GT, which is listed at ₹11.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

