Auto recap, May 21: MG Windsor Pro's new variant, Honda X-ADV launched and more

The automotive sector is advancing swiftly, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it arises. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Thursday, May 21.

Honda X-ADV 750 launched

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has introduced the latest X-ADV 750. This maxi-scooter's debut in India is unexpected, as the company registered the nameplate patent in 2022. The design of the X-ADV draws heavily from adventure touring motorcycles. Customers can now place orders for the new scooter at BigWing dealerships, with deliveries expected to commence in June.

The X-ADV is equipped with a 745 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine, delivering 54 bhp at 6,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 68 Nm at 4,750 rpm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Also Read : Honda X-ADV 750 launched at ₹11.90 lakh, bookings open

MG Windsor Pro gets a new lower variant

JSW MG Motor India has introduced an additional variant to the Windsor Pro series, making the model more accessible in terms of pricing. The newly launched MG Windsor Pro is available in the 'Exclusive' variant, which is priced at ₹17.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fixed battery option. For those choosing the Battery as a Service (BaaS) option, the initial payment will be ₹12.24 lakh, accompanied by a battery rental fee of ₹4.5 per km. Reservations for the new Exclusive Pro trim are now being accepted.

The MG Windsor Exclusive Pro is priced approximately ₹85,000 less than the premium Essence Pro variant. This lower-tier model lacks several features such as the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), an electrically operated tailgate, and the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities, among others. Nevertheless, the Windsor Exclusive Pro maintains the beige and black interior, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, and the larger 52.9 kWh battery pack.

Also Read : MG Windsor Pro now available in lower Exclusive variant, priced at ₹17.25 lakh

Ola Roadster X delivery timeline unveiled

Ola Electric is prepared to commence deliveries of the Roadster X electric motorcycle starting May 23. Production of the Roadster X began in April at the FutureFactory, and it is currently accessible at select dealerships for interested customers to view in person.

Also Read : Ola Roadster X deliveries to start from May 23

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: