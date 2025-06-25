Honda X-ADV 750 middleweight adventure scooter deliveries begin in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced deliveries of the recently launched X-ADV 750 middleweight adventure scooter. The first example of the Honda X-ADV 750 was delivered to a customer in Gurugram, Haryana. The adventure scooter is the first-of-its-kind offering combining the practicality of a scooter with the immense capability of an adventure motorcycle. The X-ADV 750 arrives in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and is priced at ₹11.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda X-ADV 750: Specifications

Powering the X-ADV 750 is a 745 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine tuned to produce 57.8 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 69 Nm at 4,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a DCT or Dual Clutch automatic transmission. The adventure maxi-scooter is underpinned by a tubular steel frame and uses 41 mm USD forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear for suspension duties.

Giving the Honda X-ADV 750 its adventure capability is the 17-inch front and 15-inch rear tubeless wire-spoke wheel setup. Meanwhile, braking power comes from twin 296 mm discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear. The maxi-scooter comes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Honda X-ADV 750: Design

The X-ADV 750 is a full-size maxi scooter and gets sharp styling. The design language is a mix between a scooter and a motorcycle, with slender body panels. The model gets twin LED headlamps with LED DRLs, integrated within the front apron. The spine is prominent in the centre with the absence of a conventional floorboard, while the lower section gets a bash plate for better protection when going off-road. The X-ADV 750 looks nothing like other two-wheelers on the road, giving it a strong presence. The model is available in two colour options - Pearl Glare White and Graphite Black.

Honda X-ADV 750: Features

On the feature front, the X-ADV 750 comes equipped with all-LED lighting, cruise control, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) or traction control. The maxi-scooter gets four riding modes - Standard, Rain, Sport, and Gravel. All of this can be controlled using the 5-inch colour TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The Honda X-ADV 750 comes with 22 litres of storage space and a Type-C USB charging port. The X-ADV is available through Honda's Big Wing dealerships.

