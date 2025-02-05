Introduction

The Hero Pleasure Plus is a 110cc scooter designed for urban commuting, offering fuel efficiency and a compact design. It is available in six variants and nine colour options. The scooter is powered by a 110.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine and features a fuel tank capacity of 4.8 litres. With a claimed mileage of 50 kmpl, it is aimed at providing an economical riding experience. The Hero Pleasure Plus weighs 106 kg and comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The model is positioned in the entry-level scooter segment and competes with the Honda Activa 6G, TVS Jupiter, and TVS Scooty Zest 110.

Hero Pleasure Plus Price:

The Hero Pleasure Plus is available in six variants and the base LX can be had for an ex-showroom price tag of ₹71,763. The Pleasure Plus VX is priced at ₹75,213 (ex-showroom) and the Xtec ZX variant is offered at ₹79,213 (ex-showroom). The Xtec ZX Jubilant Yellow variant is priced at ₹80,663 (ex-showroom) and the Xtec Sports model can be had at ₹81,188 (ex-showroom). The Pleasure Plus Xtec Connected tops the range at ₹83,813 (ex-showroom).

When was the Hero Pleasure Plus launched?

The Hero Pleasure was launched in 2005, marking the manufacturer’s entry into the Indian scooter market. Due to its marketing strategy, the Pleasure would swiftly gain popularity, particularly among female riders. Hero MotoCorp discontinued the Pleasure in 2020, replacing it with the Hero Pleasure Plus. The new scooter brought in a bigger 110.9 cc engine over the previous 102 cc unit.

How many variants and colour options of the Hero Pleasure Plus are available?

The Hero Pleasure Plus is available in six total variants. The entry-level LX features an analogue speedometer, which on the VX is a digi-analogue unit. The VX further wears cast aluminium wheels and gets a glove box and boot lamp as standard. The more premium Xtec variants are treated with chrome accents, a projector LED headlamp, and smartphone connectivity options with call and SMS alerts. There are nine distinct colour options available across the range: Matt Vernier Grey, Pearl Silver White, Matt Black, Mat Met Red, Sport Red, Polestar Blue, Jubilant Yellow, Abrax Orange Blue, and Bluish Teal.

What features are available in the Hero Pleasure Plus?

The Hero Pleasure Plus is equipped with multiple convenience and technology features. The Xtec variant includes a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for call and SMS alerts. The Hero Connect app provides additional functions such as tow-away alerts, topple alerts, geo-fencing, and vehicle start notifications. A location-tracking feature is offered as well, helping riders locate their scooter in a parking area. The LX and VX variants do not offer Bluetooth connectivity but come with an analogue speedometer and halogen headlamp. Higher-spec variants get chrome accents and include features such as a projector LED headlamp, USB charging port, and a boot lamp.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hero Pleasure Plus?

The Hero Pleasure Plus is powered by a 110.9cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter was initially introduced with a carbureted engine but now features fuel injection to meet BS6 emission norms. Hero MotoCorp claims a 10 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency compared to the BS4 model, along with better throttle response.

The Pleasure Plus is equipped with a bottom-link spring-loaded suspension at the front and a swingarm-mounted single shock at the rear. The braking system consists of 130mm drum brakes on both wheels, and the scooter rides on 10-inch wheels with a 90-section front tyre and a 100-section rear tyre.

What is the Hero Pleasure Plus’s mileage?

The Hero Pleasure Plus brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 50 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Hero Pleasure Plus?

The Hero Pleasure Plus brings a 155 mm ground clearance and a kerb weight between 104 kg to 106 kg, depending on the variant chosen. The seat height is 765 mm.

What bikes does the Hero Pleasure Plus rival in its segment?

The Hero Pleasure Plus competes against Honda Activa 6G, TVS Jupiter, TVS Scooty Zest 110, and Hero Xoom 110.