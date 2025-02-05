HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hero Pleasure Plus Front View
View all Images

HERO Pleasure Plus

4.3
4 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹71,763 - 83,813**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Pleasure Plus Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 113.3 cc

Pleasure Plus: 110.9 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 51.86 kmpl

Pleasure Plus: 50.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.2 ps

Pleasure Plus: 8.1 ps

Speed

Category Average: 86.0 kmph

Pleasure Plus: 75.0 kmph

About Hero Pleasure Plus

Latest Update

  • TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Which one to choose
  • Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at ₹79,738

    • Introduction

    Hero Pleasure Plus Variants
    Hero Pleasure Plus price starts at ₹ 71,763 and goes up to ₹ 83,813 (Ex-showroom).
    6 Variants Available
    LX₹71,763*
    110.9 cc
    75 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4Ah
    VX₹75,213*
    110.9 cc
    75 kmph
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4Ah
    XTEC ZX₹79,213*
    110.9 cc
    75 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    i3s Technology: 1
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4Ah
    View More
    XTEC ZX Jubilant Yellow₹80,663*
    110.9 cc
    75 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    i3s Technology: 1
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4Ah
    View More
    XTEC Sports₹81,188*
    110.9 cc
    75 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    i3s Technology: 1
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4Ah
    View More
    XTEC Connected₹83,813*
    110.9 cc
    75 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    i3s Technology: 1
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4Ah
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Pleasure Plus Images

    12 images
    Hero Pleasure Plus Colours

    Hero Pleasure Plus is available in the 9 Colours in India.

    Abrax orange blue
    Bluish teal
    Jubilant yellow
    Mat met red
    Matt black
    Matt vernier grey
    Polestar blue
    Sport red
    Pearl silver white

    Hero Pleasure Plus Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.1 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage50.0 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine110.9 cc
    Max Speed75 kmph
    Hero Pleasure Plus comparison with similar bikes

    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Hero Destini Prime
    Hero Xoom
    Hero Xoom 110
    Honda Dio
    Honda Activa 6G
    TVS Jupiter 110
    TVS Jupiter 125
    TVS Scooty Zest
    Suzuki Access 125
    ₹71,763*
    ₹72,799*
    ₹72,284*
    ₹72,284*
    ₹74,930*
    ₹78,684*
    ₹74,691*
    ₹79,299*
    ₹74,476*
    ₹81,700*
    User Rating
    4.4
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    3.5
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    39 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    57 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    29 Reviews
    Power
    8.1 PS
    Power
    9.09 PS
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    7.76 PS
    Power
    7.84 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    7.81 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    10.38 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    9.3 Nm
    Torque
    8.90 Nm
    Torque
    9.8 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    8.8 Nm
    Torque
    10.2 Nm
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    124.6
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    113.3 cc
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    109.7 cc
    Engine
    124 cc
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    103 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    108 kg
    Kerb Weight
    103 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Length
    1769 mm
    Length
    1809 mm
    Length
    1881 mm
    Length
    1881 mm
    Length
    1808 mm
    Length
    1833 mm
    Length
    1848 mm
    Length
    1852 mm
    Length
    1770 mm
    Length
    1835 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Golden Steel Rim
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Hero Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    AMAN MOTORS
    Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 9871061000
    AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
    S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
    +91 - 9873844100
    SINGLA AUTO NEED
    L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9599111095
    SAPPHIRE BIKES
    5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9810026125
    ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
    J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
    +91 - 9811805566
    VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
    E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
    +91 - 8595651917
    See All Hero Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Hero Bikes

    Hero Pleasure Plus EMI

    Select Variant:
    LX
    110.9 cc | 8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm
    ₹ 71,763*
    LX
    110.9 cc | 8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm
    ₹71,763*
    VX
    110.9 cc | 8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
    ₹75,213*
    XTEC ZX
    110.9 cc | 8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
    ₹79,213*
    XTEC ZX Jubilant Yellow
    110.9 cc | 8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
    ₹80,663*
    XTEC Sports
    110.9 cc | 8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
    ₹81,188*
    XTEC Connected
    110.9 cc | 8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
    ₹83,813*
    EMI ₹1302.63/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Hero Pleasure Plus User Reviews & Ratings

    4.25
    4 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    2
    This Bike is Very Comfortable
    With a well-padded seat and good suspension, the scooter provides a comfortable riding posture. Its lightweight and compact design make it easy to maneuver in city trafficBy: Prasad Sonwalkar (Feb 5, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Well Comfortable
    Stylish and comfortable for long journeys. It is a good option for ladies, especially when they don?t have a heavy load, making the ride more comfortableBy: prithvisagarvanahlli (Jan 28, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Just awesome bike for girls
    It looks awesome and gives real pleasure...easy to handle in all traffic lines...best ever bike for girls...never before and ever afterBy: Dolly (Nov 14, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfact for the smooth driver
    Look is good milege is also good and it is very comfortable for driving light in weight and best part is the lights are too goodBy: Ashiq (Aug 8, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    Scooterss
    Scooters Under 80000
