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Diavel V4PriceMileageSpecifications
Ducati Diavel V4 Front Right View
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Ducati Diavel V4 Front Left View
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Ducati Diavel V4 Rear Left View
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Ducati Diavel V4 Left View
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Ducati Diavel V4 Front View
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Ducati Diavel V4 Rear View
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Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster

4.8 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
33.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ducati Diavel V4 Key Specs
Engine1158 cc
View all Diavel V4 specs and features

Diavel V4 Black Roadster

Diavel V4 Black Roadster Prices

The Diavel V4 Black Roadster, is listed at ₹33.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Diavel V4 Black Roadster Mileage

All variants of the Diavel V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Diavel V4 Black Roadster Colours

The Diavel V4 Black Roadster is available in 3 colour options: Thrilling Black, Red, Black And Yellow Livery.

Diavel V4 Black Roadster Engine and Transmission

The Diavel V4 Black Roadster is powered by a 1158 cc engine.

Diavel V4 Black Roadster vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Diavel V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V4 priced between ₹28.69 Lakhs - 32.38 Lakhs or the Aprilia RSV4 priced ₹31.26 Lakhs.

Diavel V4 Black Roadster Specs & Features

The Diavel V4 Black Roadster has Low Battery Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Kill Switch.

Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster Price

Diavel V4 Black Roadster

₹33.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
29,98,000
RTO
2,51,840
Insurance
79,016
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,28,856
EMI@71,550/mo
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Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 litres
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
3 litres
Wheelbase
1593 mm
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
4 piston caliper
Wheel Size
Front - 17 inch, Rear - 17 inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front - 120/70 - ZR17, Rear - 240/45 - ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Rear Caliper
2 piston caliper
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
312 km
Max Speed
299 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
166.28 bhp @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, 4 Valves
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed Manual
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2
Bore
83 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V - 0.6 kW
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
LED
Vehicle Warranty
Unlimited km or 2 years

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Cornering ABS
Pass Switch
Yes
Stand Warning
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 " TFT Display with Brightness Control
Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster EMI
EMI64,395 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
29,95,970
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
29,95,970
Interest Amount
8,67,735
Payable Amount
38,63,705

Ducati Diavel V4 other Variants

Diavel V4 Thrilling Black

₹32.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
29,38,600
RTO
2,35,088
Insurance
63,956
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,37,644
EMI@69,590/mo
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Diavel V4 STD

₹32.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,66,000
RTO
2,37,280
Insurance
64,386
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,67,666
EMI@70,235/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ducati Diavel V4 Alternatives

Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4

28.69 - 32.38 Lakhs
Diavel V4vsStreetfighter V4
Aprilia RSV4

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31.26 Lakhs
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