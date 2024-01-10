In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Ducati Diavel V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Ducati Diavel V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs 25.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm.
On the other hand, Diavel V4 engine makes power & torque 170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm & 126 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours.
The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
