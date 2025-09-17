Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS: Here's 5 things you should know
- With the Diavel V4 RS pushing acceleration limits and the Multistrada V4 RS redefining sport-touring, Ducati’s RS line represents the most exclusive expression of its racing heritage on the road.
Ducati has introduced its latest RS range at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, unveiling the Diavel V4 RS and the Multistrada V4 RS. Both motorcycles made their first public appearance at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where Ducati Lenovo Team riders Marc Marquez and Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia showcased them in style. Positioned as numbered-series machines, the RS models mark the sharpest expression of Ducati performance, technology, and exclusivity.
Here are five things that stand out about these new machines:
At the heart of both models lies the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, a unit adapted from Ducati’s MotoGP program. With a wide torque band, desmodromic valve timing, and a dry clutch, the engine offers smooth power delivery at lower revs and an electrifying surge near the redline. Lightweight materials like carbon fibre and titanium further elevate their performance credentials.
The Diavel has long been Ducati’s muscle bike, but the RS version raises the stakes. Delivering 182 bhp, it blasts from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.52 seconds, making it the quickest Ducati off the line. Its dragster-inspired stance is backed by Öhlins suspension, Panigale-derived braking hardware, and custom-forged wheels, combining brute force with precision handling. Carbon fibre bodywork not only enhances style but also reduces weight, sharpening its aggressive character.
If the Diavel RS is about pure acceleration, the Multistrada V4 RS focuses on combining touring comfort with racetrack edge. Powered by a 180 bhp V4, it comes fitted with an Akrapovic silencer, Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension, and a titanium subframe, the only one of its kind on a production bike. Ducati has also added its Vehicle Observer system, derived from MotoGP, to refine electronic aids and ensure more precise handling.
Both models feature bespoke RS liveries designed by Ducati’s Centro Stile team. Carbon fibre components, lightweight wheels, and distinctive detailing reinforce their special status. Each motorcycle is individually numbered, with a plate on the chassis and dedicated dashboard animations that greet riders at start-up, emphasising their exclusivity.
The rollout will begin in Europe, with the Multistrada V4 RS arriving in November 2025, followed by the Diavel V4 RS in December. The U.S. market will receive both models a month later, with other global regions following soon after. Ducati will also back the Multistrada V4 RS with its four-year, unlimited mileage 4Ever Multistrada warranty across European dealerships. There is no word on these bikes being available in India.
