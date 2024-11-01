HT Auto
2025 BMW M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR range unveiled with more power and winglets

2025 BMW M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR range unveiled with more power and winglets

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2024, 12:34 PM
  • BMW Motorrad introduces the 2025 M 1000 and S 1000 motorcycle range featuring cosmetic and mechanical upgrades.
The new BMW M 1000 RR and BMW S 1000 RR are now Euro 5+ compliant.

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2025 range of M 1000 and S 1000 range in the global market. There is the new M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR, M 1000 R and S 1000 R. The motorcycles now come with cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades for 2025. It can be expected that the new motorcycles will make their way to the Indian market next year.

BMW M 1000 RR

The BMW M 1000 RR is now more powerful at 215 bhp which is 5 bhp more than the outgoing version. The motorcycle now complies with Euro 5+ emission standards. This has been possible because of the reworked engine. The port design, and chamber shape are now redesigned.

The engine mount is new and the throttle now has a short stroke. There is a Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) with a new Slide Control function via a steering angle sensor for acceleration drifts, ABS Pro with a new Brake Slide Assist function via a steering angle sensor for braking drifts and ABS Pro setting “Slick". There are new M Winglets along with a new fairing design and the fairing, front wheel cover, and engine spoiler are now made of plastic.

(Read more: BMW CE 02, an electric two-wheeler that costs 4.5 lakh: Key highlights)

BMW S 1000 RR

The BMW S 1000 RR now gets new winglets, pro riding modes as standard and M short-stroke throttle. The motorcycle now complies with Euro 5+ emission standards, the side fairing gets a new design and there are new front wheel covers with brake ducts.

BMW Motorrad has added M short-stroke throttle to the M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR, M 1000 R and S 1000 R.
BMW Motorrad has added M short-stroke throttle to the M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR, M 1000 R and S 1000 R.

BMW M 1000 R

The M 1000 R gets a new dual-flow LED headlight, winglets and clutch/generator covers in black while the rear frame and swingarm are in Platinum Grey. It also gets M short-stroke throttle and is Euro 5+ complied.

BMW S 1000 R

The S 1000 R gets a dual-flow LED headlight, Engine drag torque control, Optimized Shift Assistant, Shorter final drive ratio, Short license plate holder and intelligent emergency call E-call. There is a USB C charging socket to charge mobile devices and the engine complies with Euro 5+ emission standards while putting out 4 bhp more at 168 bhp.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2024, 12:34 PM IST
BMW BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR S 1000 RR M 1000 R S 1000 R

