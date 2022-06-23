HT Auto
Bikes Under 5 Lakhs in India

13 Bikes found

    Kawasaki Ninja 400

    ₹4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    399.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Benelli TRK 502

    ₹4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    500.0 cc 30.16 kmpl
    Kawasaki KLX 140

    ₹4.07 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    144.0 cc 14.0 kmpl
    Benelli Leoncino 500

    ₹4.6 - 4.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    500.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Kawasaki KX 100

    ₹4.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    99.0 cc 55.0 kmpl
    CFMoto 650MT

    ₹4.99 - 5.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    649.0 cc 20.0 kmpl
    Kawasaki Z400

    ₹4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    399.0 cc 26.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in May 22
    Honda CBR500R

    ₹4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    471.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Oct 22
    Honda CB500F

    ₹4.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    471.0 cc 28.6 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
    Ktm 490 Adventure

    ₹4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    490.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Feb 23
    Emflux Motors Emflux Two

    ₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in Dec 22
    CFMoto 400GT

    ₹4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    400.0 cc 30.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
    BSA Gold Star

    ₹4.5 - 5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    652.0 cc
    Expected Launch in Apr 23

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    KTM 390 Adventure X
    KTM 390 Adventure X
    2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
    Yamaha Aerox 155
    Yamaha Aerox 155
    1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
    24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
    BMW R 18 Transcontinental
    BMW R 18 Transcontinental
    31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
    Honda Shine 100
    Honda Shine 100
    64,900* Onwards
    Trending Bikes in India 2023

    Yamaha MT-15
    Yamaha MT-15
    1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
    Yamaha R15 V4
    Yamaha R15 V4
    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Hero Splendor Plus
    60,310 - 69,760*
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    LML Star
    LML Star
    1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
