YAMAHA R3 2025

Exp. Launch on 31 Jul 2025
4.8 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
About Yamaha R3 2025

R3 2025 Latest Update

  Auto recap, Feb 4: Ola S1 Pro+ production commenced, Yamaha R15 hits production milestone, GRAP III revoked in Delhi-NCR
  Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 4, 2025: Yamaha R15 crosses 10 lakh production mark. Check details

    • R3 2025 Launch Date

    The Yamaha R3 2025 is expected to launch on 31st Jul 2025.

    R3 2025 Launch Price

    It is expected to launch with a price of ₹4.8 Lakhs* Onwards.

    ...Read More

    Yamaha R3 2025 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSports Bikes
    HeadlightLED

    Yamaha R3 2025 News

    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Feb 4: Ola S1 Pro+ production commenced, Yamaha R15 hits production milestone, GRAP III revoked in Delhi-NCR
    5 Feb 2025
    Latest news on February 4, 2025: The R15M, launched by Yamaha Motor India, features a carbon fibre trim variant. Metallic Grey is priced at ₹1,98,300, while the carbon option costs ₹2,08,300. The bike maintains its 155 cc engine with 18.10 bhp and 14.2 Nm torque.
    Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 4, 2025: Yamaha R15 crosses 10 lakh production mark. Check details
    4 Feb 2025
    The R15M, launched by Yamaha Motor India, features a carbon fibre trim variant. Metallic Grey is priced at ₹1,98,300, while the carbon option costs ₹2,08,300. The bike maintains its 155 cc engine with 18.10 bhp and 14.2 Nm torque.
    Yamaha R15 crosses 10 lakh production mark. Check details
    4 Feb 2025
    The Yamaha R3 has received a price cut that makes it more competitive within its segment. At the same time, it is not the most well-equipped sports bike that you can get at its price point.
    Thinking of Yamaha YZF-R3 alternatives? You can buy these five rival sports bikes
    4 Feb 2025
    The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 have received a price correction of up to ₹1.10 lakh, which make the bikes more competitively priced than before
    Yamaha R3 & MT-03 get a massive price cut of 1.10 lakh. Check new prices
    31 Jan 2025
    Yamaha R3 2025 FAQs

    The Yamaha R3 2025 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 4.8 Lakhs.
    The Yamaha R3 2025 is expected to launch on 31st Jul 2025.
    It has both transmissions.
    The Yamaha R3 2025 faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

