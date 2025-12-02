2026 Yamaha R3 70th anniversary livery unveiled

Yamaha has unveiled the R3 with a new 70th anniversary colour scheme for 2026. The commemorative design pays tribute to the brand’s 1990s Supersport heritage and marks a visual link to the racing liveries used across Yamaha’s global motorsport programme this year. The new red-and-white palette chosen for the anniversary series traces back to the limited-edition, race-oriented 1999 R7 and other Yamaha models that became signature machines for the brand during the 1990s.

Earlier in the year, Yamaha showcased this theme on track when its MotoGP squads, Monster Energy Yamaha and Prima Pramac Yamaha, ran one-off liveries at Assen. Yamaha Racing Team and YART carried similar colours at the Suzuka 8 Hours, while the WorldSBK and WorldSSP teams used anniversary-inspired designs during the Jerez round. These colours will now transition to production motorcycles for 2026, including the R125, R7, R9 and, most notably, the R3.

What does the 70th anniversary R3 look like?

The R3’s special-edition treatment centres on a white base complemented by bold red sections on the fairing, tank and tail. A key visual feature is the set of 3D-style red tiles on the side panels, adding depth to the design. Small black elements on the front fascia and lower fairing provide contrast, while Yamaha and R3 logos occupy their usual positions on the tank and above the headlamp. Other than these cosmetic updates, the motorcycle remains unchanged mechanically.

No mechanical revisions

Under the new livery, the R3 continues with its 321cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 40.4 bhp and 29.4 Nm. Its diamond-type frame, non-adjustable USD forks, rear monoshock, 17-inch alloy wheels and single-disc brakes with ABS remain intact. The model also retains its TFT instrument display and assist-and-slipper clutch.

Will it come to India?

In the Indian market, Yamaha still sells the previous version of the R3 at ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2026 anniversary edition is unlikely to be introduced here, as the model has seen limited demand owing to its high pricing during its re-entry. For now, the anniversary-edition R3 is expected to remain limited to select international markets as part of Yamaha’s milestone year celebrations.

