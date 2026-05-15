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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha R15 And R3 Get Special 70th Anniversary Edition; Will It Come To India?

Yamaha R15 and R3 get special 70th Anniversary Edition; will it come to India?

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 May 2026, 11:34 am
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  • Yamaha has launched 70th Anniversary Editions of the R15 and R3 in Brazil, featuring retro racing livery and exclusive cosmetic upgrades.

Yamaha R3 with 70th Anniversary Edition colour scheme.
Yamaha R3 with 70th Anniversary Edition colour scheme.
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Yamaha has unveiled special 70th Anniversary Editions of the R15 and R3 in international markets, celebrating the company’s rich motorsport heritage. The motorcycles have been launched in Brazil and receive exclusive cosmetic upgrades inspired by Yamaha’s legendary factory race bikes from the past.

The standout feature of both motorcycles is the retro racing livery. Yamaha has used a red-and-white colour scheme along with its iconic “speed block" graphics, a design that has been closely associated with the brand’s racing motorcycles for decades now. The anniversary editions also feature gold-coloured wheels and special 70th Anniversary badging, helping them stand apart from the standard models.

The R15 is quite popular in the Indian market.
The R15 is quite popular in the Indian market.

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Yamaha R15 specs

Mechanically, both motorcycles remain unchanged. The Yamaha R15 continues to use the familiar 155 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The motor produces 18.4 PS and 14.2 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch. The motorcycle also comes equipped with features such as traction control, dual-channel ABS, quickshifter and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Yamaha R3 specs

The Yamaha R3 anniversary edition retains its 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that develops around 42 PS and 29.5 Nm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and continues to offer sporty riding ergonomics along with aggressive supersport styling. The R3 also gets upside-down front forks and disc brakes at both ends.

According to reports, Yamaha plans to produce only 1,200 units of the R15 70th Anniversary Edition and 600 units of the R3 anniversary model for the Brazilian market. Prices start at BRL 24,090 for the R15 and BRL 37,790 for the R3, which roughly translates to around 4.69 lakh and 7.36 lakh, respectively.

Yamaha has not announced any plans to introduce these special editions in India yet. However, considering the popularity of the R15 in the country, enthusiasts would certainly welcome these retro-inspired versions.

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First Published Date: 15 May 2026, 11:33 am IST
TAGS: Yamaha R15 R3

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