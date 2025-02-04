Is the Yamaha R3 too old for you? Consider these five rival sports bikes

The Yamaha YZF-R3 has recently been treated with a ₹1.05 lakh price cut, and the sports bike now sits at a more competitive price tag of ₹3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This price point makes the R3 more accessible than the Aprilia RS 457 and is better suited for what the bike has to offer. With the YZF-R3, Yamaha strikes a balance between unadulterated performance and everyday usability. At the same time, this sports bike is a Completely Built-up (CBU) unit from the 2023 model year and does not bring the most up-to-date feature suite. If you are interested in purchasing the Yamaha YZF-R3 now but want something newer and better equipped, here are five other sports bikes that are positioned as great alternatives:

1 Kawasaki Ninja 300: The Ninja 300 is a sports bike from the Japanese automaker Kawasaki, priced at ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in one variation and three color options: lime green, candy lime green, and metallic moondust gray. The Ninja 300 is powered by a 296-cc parallel-twin engine that produces 38.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of maximum torque at 10,000 rpm. It has a diamond frame and is supported by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock with preload adjustability. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 sports 17-inch alloy wheels with petal-type disc brakes measuring 290 mm in the front and 220 mm in the rear. Other features include a semi-digital cluster, twin channel ABS, and a 2-1 exhaust system with a short-style silencer. The sports bike also features a six-speed transmission and an assist/slipper clutch.

2 TVS Apache RR 310: The TVS Apache RR 310 is the company's flagship offering, available in two variants and three colour schemes: Race Replica, Bomber Grey, and Racing Red. The RR 310 starts at ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the variant without a quickshifter. Adding the latter will increase the price by ₹17,000. The sportbike is designed on a lightweight trellis frame with an aluminium subframe and is suspended by KYB USD forks in the front and a monoshock in the back. It is powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 310 cc DOHC engine that produces 37.4 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm at 7,900 rpm. It rides on 17-inch alloys and is fitted with single discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The Apache RR 310 offers four riding modes and three ABS modes.

3 Aprilia RS 457: The Aprilia RS 457 is priced at ₹4.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and is one of the most popular offerings from the Italian brand. Launched in 2024, it is offered in three colour options and features a 457 cc parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. Customers can opt for a quickshifter as an additional accessory. The liquid-cooled motor is capable of making 46.7 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. Aprilia uses a twin-spar aluminium frame for the RS 457 and the bike is held up by USD front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are taken up by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. On the feature front, the RS 457 is equipped with a five-inch coloured TFT display for its instrument console. It further offers ride-by-wire, three levels of traction control, and three riding models.

4 KTM RC 390: The 2024 KTM RC 390 made its debut in February 2024, and it comes in two colour options and one variant. The new colorways include orange-on-blue and orange-on-black. The RC 390, priced at ₹3.21 lakh (ex-showroom), is driven by a 373 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 42 bhp and 37 Nm of maximum torque. This machine is equipped with a six-speed transmission and a quickshifter. It comes with lightweight adjustable aluminium handlebars and clutch and brake levers. The sport bike is built on an orange steel trellis frame and has WP APEX front forks and a rear monoshock suspension. It has single brake discs all around and two ABS modes: cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS. The RC 390 further features traction control and gets a TFT instrument console.

5 BMW G310 RR: The G310 RR is basically a rebadged Apache RTR 310 that comes in a single model and starts at ₹3.05 lakh (ex-showroom). There are three colour options: Sport, Cosmic Black 3, and Racing Blue Metallic. The BMW G310 RR is powered by a water-cooled, single-cylinder 312.12 cc engine producing 33.5 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of maximum torque at 7,700 rpm. It has USD front forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock in the rear. The motorcycle is equipped with 17-inch cast aluminium wheels and single-disc brakes with dual channel ABS. The G310 RR features a quickshifter and coems with a fully digital instrument cluster with four riding modes and three ABS modes.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: