Latest Updates on Aprilia Tuono 457

Latest Updates on Aprilia Tuono 457

The Aprilia Tuono 457 was launched in February 2025 and India is the first market to get it. The Tuono 457 is a streetfighter that shares its underpinnings with the RS 457 sports bike, and both motorcycles are made in India at the manufacturer's facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. The bike gets a completely new design over the RS and is optimised to deliver street-friendly performance. Priced at ₹3.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Tuono 457 is powered by the same 457 cc twin-cylinder engine with its power figures identical to that of the RS.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Price

The highly anticipated Aprilia Tuono 457 is priced at ₹3.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This price point places the Tuono 457 as an accessible entry in the premium naked motorcycle segment, making it an enticing option for motorcycle enthusiasts looking for performance and style. The Tuono 457 is also more affordable than the RS 457 that it is based on.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Launch Date

The 2024 Aprilia Tuono 457 was launched in India in February 2025, following its global debut at EICMA 2024. While bookings started on the same day with immediate effect, test drives and deliveries will commence in March 2025. With its robust features and cutting-edge design, the Tuono 457 aims to redefine the naked motorcycle experience in the Indian motorcycle market.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Variants

The Aprilia Tuono 457 is offered in a single variant, priced at ₹3,95,000, ex-showroom. This variant comes loaded with high-end features, ensuring that riders get the best value for their investment. With its combination of performance and style, the Tuono 457 is poised to be a popular choice among those seeking a well-equipped naked motorcycle.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Design and Exterior

The Aprilia Tuono 457 flaunts a striking design that differentiates it from its predecessors and competitors. This naked streetfighter adopts a muscular and aggressive stance, featuring an updated nose cowl where twin projector lamps are prominently stacked. The bold L-shaped LED daytime running lights enhance its sporty aesthetics while improving visibility for riders. The bike's fuel tank has been slightly reimagined to create a more refined silhouette, reducing its capacity to 12.7 litres from its RS 457 counterpart. Enhanced aerodynamics are evident with slimmer radiator cowls, while the seating area remains practical yet stylish. The adjustable pillion grab rails reflect Aprilia’s focus on rider comfort, making the Tuono 457 an appealing option for both urban commuting and spirited rides.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Engine and Specifications

Powering the Aprilia Tuono 457 is the same 457 cc twin-cylinder unit that underpinned the RS 457 sports bike. This liquid-cooled engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and puts out 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque. The power and torque figures of the Tuono are identical to the RS, and the bike sheds some weight by taking off its fairings. It weighs 159 kg, achieving an improved power-to-weight ratio over its fully-faired sibling.

The Tuono 457 is built around an aluminium frame and carries over cycle parts from the RS model. It gets 41 mm front forks and a rear shock absorber that operates on an asymmetrical steel swingarm. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear with ByBre callipers and dual-channel ABS.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Fuel Efficiency

The ARAI-claimed mileage of the Aprilia Tuono 457 is 25.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount for any motorcycle, and the Aprilia Tuono 457 comes packed with advanced safety features that enhance rider confidence. Noteworthy safety elements include all-LED lighting for improved visibility, traction control, and multiple ride modes allowing riders to tailor their performance to varying conditions. Additionally, the bike is equipped with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) that ensures safe braking under hard stops. Suspension is also a priority, with preload-adjustable USD front forks and a rear monoshock that provide a solid feel and responsive handling in diverse riding conditions. The braking performance is top-notch, as it features single-disc brakes at both the front and rear. This combination of features makes the Tuono 457 not just powerful but also safe and user-friendly.