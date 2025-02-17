Tuono 457PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersNewsVideos
Aprilia Tuono 457 Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

APRILIA Tuono 457

Launch Date: 17 Feb 2025

5.0
1 Review
₹3.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Tuono 457 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 400.0 cc

Tuono 457: 457.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 25.41 kmpl

Tuono 457: 25.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 43.26 ps

Tuono 457: 47.58 ps

About Aprilia Tuono 457

Latest Update

  • Aprilia Tuono 457 first ride review: The RS gets more versatile
  • Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Aprilia RS 457: Which Italian bike to pick?

    • Latest Updates on Aprilia Tuono 457

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Tuono 457.
    VS
    Aprilia Tuono 457
    Aprilia RS 457
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Rear Tyre View
    Front Left View
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Variants
    Aprilia Tuono 457 price starts at ₹ 3.95 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹3.95 Lakhs*
    457 cc
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Aprilia Tuono 457 Expert Review

    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

    The Aprilia RS 457 impressed us with its styling and performance. It stands for Aprilia’s capabilities of building a world-class bike in India and it’s safe to say that the full-faired bike has set benchmarks in many ways. Now, whenever there has been a new Aprilia RS model globally, it has been followed up with a naked streetfighter called the Tuono. It’s no different for India, which now gets the Tuono 457 raring to hit the streets. Packing the same underpinnings as the RS, is the Tuono 457 the Aprilia that masses were waiting for? We head out to Bengaluru to find out.

    The Tuono Legacy

    The Tuono name dates back to 2002 with the first iteration based on the RSV Mille. Over the years, the Italian brand has evolved the Tuono nameplate into a V4-powered streetfighter based on the RSV4, followed by the Tuono 660 and globally, even the Tuono 125. In India, the Tuono name is now accessible to the masses as a new street-naked based on the RS 457 and it is Aprilia’s most affordable motorcycle in the country yet.

    Aprilia Tuono 457 Images

    13 images
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Colours

    Aprilia Tuono 457 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

    Piranha red
    Puma grey

    Aprilia Tuono 457 Specifications and Features

    Max Power47.58 PS @ 9400 rpm
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage25.5 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine457 cc
    Aprilia Tuono 457 comparison with similar bikes

    Aprilia Tuono 457
    Aprilia RS 457
    KTM RC 390
    Yamaha R3
    CFMoto 650NK
    Kawasaki Ninja 300
    QJ Motor SRK 400
    Yamaha MT-03
    Orxa Energies Mantis
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
    ₹3.95 Lakhs*
    ₹4.23 Lakhs*
    ₹3.21 Lakhs*
    ₹3.6 Lakhs*
    ₹4.29 Lakhs*
    ₹3.43 Lakhs*
    ₹3.59 Lakhs*
    ₹3.5 Lakhs*
    ₹3.6 Lakhs*
    ₹2.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.99 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    3.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    3.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    47.58 PS
    Power
    47.58 PS
    Power
    43.5 PS
    Power
    42 PS
    Power
    61.18 PS
    Power
    39 PS
    Power
    41.46 PS
    Power
    42 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Torque
    43.5 Nm
    Torque
    43.5 Nm
    Torque
    37 Nm
    Torque
    29.5 Nm
    Torque
    56 NM
    Torque
    26.1 Nm
    Torque
    37 Nm
    Torque
    29.5 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    100 Nm
    Torque
    100 Nm
    Engine
    457 cc
    Engine
    457 cc
    Engine
    373 cc
    Engine
    321 cc
    Engine
    649.3 cc
    Engine
    296 cc
    Engine
    400 cc
    Engine
    321 cc
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Kerb Weight
    175 kg
    Kerb Weight
    175 kg
    Kerb Weight
    172 kg
    Kerb Weight
    169 kg
    Kerb Weight
    206 kg
    Kerb Weight
    179 kg
    Kerb Weight
    186 kg
    Kerb Weight
    167 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    182 kg
    Kerb Weight
    210 kg
    Kerb Weight
    207 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    2145 mm
    Length
    2090 mm
    Length
    2114 mm
    Length
    2015 mm
    Length
    2080 mm
    Length
    2090 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Currently viewingTuono 457 vs RS 457Tuono 457 vs RC 390Tuono 457 vs R3Tuono 457 vs 650NKTuono 457 vs Ninja 300Tuono 457 vs SRK 400Tuono 457 vs MT-03Tuono 457 vs MantisTuono 457 vs F77 SuperStreetTuono 457 vs F77 Mach 2
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Aprilia Tuono 457 Videos

    Aprilia Tuono 457 first ride review: The RS gets more versatile
    21 Feb 2025
    Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
    21 Feb 2025
    Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
    18 Feb 2025

    Popular Aprilia Bikes

    Aprilia Tuono 457 User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    1
    Awesome Bike
    A bike with an awesome look. It has very exciting power, LED headlights, a liquid-cooled powerful engine, and no-compromise servicing. Overall, it's a nice bike.By: Vikky (Jan 12, 2025)
