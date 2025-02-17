What is the on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 in Lucknow? The on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Lucknow is Rs. 4.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Lucknow? The RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Lucknow amount to Rs. 30,141, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Lucknow? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Lucknow is Rs. 9,062.