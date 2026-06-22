Aprilia launches Special Edition Tuono 457 in India at 3.99 lakh

Aprilia India has launched the 2026 Special Edition Tuono 457 , priced at ₹3.99 lakh ex-showroom in Maharashtra. The new version focuses on better everyday usability, added comfort, and a fresh look while keeping the same 457cc parallel-twin engine. Pre-bookings have opened at select Aprilia showrooms across India.

The latest Tuono 457 Special Edition has been introduced as an updated version of the existing motorcycle rather than a mechanical overhaul. The changes are centred around rider comfort and practical improvements intended for daily use and long-distance riding.

Aprilia Special Edition Tuono 457: Fresh colours and styling

The special edition arrives in Mamba Black and Puma Grey, both inspired by the 2006 Tuono 1000R. Aprilia says the new graphics and updated branding give the bike a sharper visual identity.

A redesigned flyscreen now sits close to the headlight and uses a smoked finish. The company says the part has been designed to reduce fatigue during higher-speed riding while retaining the motorcycle's streetfighter appearance.

Aprilia Special Edition Tuono 457: Changes for rider comfort

Aprilia has made several revisions aimed at improving rider comfort. These include a raised handlebar position, a revised rider saddle, an adjustable brake lever, and updated suspension geometry.

The elevated handlebar places the rider in a more upright seating position, which can reduce stress on the wrists and shoulders while improving manoeuvrability in city riding.

Aprilia Special Edition Tuono 457: Suspension setup revised

The motorcycle also gets changes intended for Indian road conditions. Aprilia says the suspension has a softer initial stroke to absorb potholes and speed breakers more effectively. Preload adjustability at both ends remains available, allowing riders to modify the setup according to their preference.

Aprilia Special Edition Tuono 457: Engine

Power continues to come from the existing 457cc parallel-twin engine producing 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a lightweight aluminium chassis.

Aprilia Special Edition Tuono 457: Features and electronics

The motorcycle retains electronic features such as ride-by-wire throttle, multi-level traction control and a TFT digital display with self-diagnosis functions. LED lighting is adjustable across three levels, while an immobiliser is offered as standard.

Aprilia Special Edition Tuono 457: Accessories and warranty

Aprilia is offering a 4-year warranty or 48,000 km, whichever comes first. Buyers can also opt for accessories such as a quick shifter up/down, TPMS, USB socket, passenger seat cover, helmet cable lock, fork sliders and an electronic anti-theft system.

In a statement, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said: "The Special Edition Tuono 457 has been developed with a clear focus on enhancing rider comfort and everyday usability while preserving the high performance, precision and character that define Aprilia motorcycles. With the plethora of enhancements like the aerodynamic flyscreen, revised suspension setup, upgraded saddle, raised handlebar position and adjustable brake lever, the motorcycle is more comfortable and confidence-inspiring across urban rides and longer journeys.

The new Mamba Black and Puma Grey liveries add an even stronger visual identity, making this a distinctive expression of Aprilia’s naked DNA. At the attractive pricing we are launching it at, we believe this is the most value-for-money naked twin-cylinder mid-performance motorcycle available to Indian riders. With its segment-defining 47.6 hp twin-cylinder engine, electronic ride-by-wire throttle, and multi-level traction control, the Special Edition Tuono 457 firmly re-establishes itself as the absolute technical benchmark for the naked segment."

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