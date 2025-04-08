Aprilia Tuono 457 starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries begin on 15th April

Aprilia Tuono 457 has started arriving at the dealerships so interested customers can now check it out in person. Aprilia has already unveiled that they will commence deliveries on 15th April. The booking amount for the Tuono 457 is ₹10,000 and it is priced at ₹3.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

What are the specifications of the Aprilia Tuono 457?

The Aprilia Tuono 457 is powered by a well-known 457 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of maximum torque, and is coupled with a 6-speed transmission. The power and torque specifications mirror those of the RS 457, excluding the additional weight from the fairing.

What are the underpinnings and features of the Aprilia Tuono 457?

Many components have been retained for the Tuono 457, such as the upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock, while braking is managed by disc brakes at both the front and rear. The Tuono 457 also features electronic enhancements, including three riding modes, switchable ABS, and traction control.

How is the design of the Aprilia Tuono 457?

The latest Aprilia Tuono 457 presents a striking departure from the larger models within the brand's lineup. The conventional semi-fairing has been replaced by a distinctive bug-eyed design featuring dual LED headlights accompanied by boomerang-shaped signature LED daytime running lights. The previous clip-on handlebars have been substituted with a single-piece elevated handlebar, which is designed to offer a more upright riding position. The motorcycle boasts a sleek appearance, characterized by split seats, split grab rails, and a compact tail section at the rear. The Tuono 457 is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with Protorq Extreme tyres.

What are the rivals of the Aprilia Tuono 457?

The new Aprilia Tuono 457 will be competing against a host of offerings including the KTM 390 Duke, Yamaha MT-03, BMW G 310 R, and the like.

The latest Aprilia Tuono 457 is built on the same platform as the RS 457, with both models produced at the manufacturer's plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, India. The Tuono 457 features a distinct design compared to the RS and has been tailored for enhanced performance suited for urban riding.

