Aprilia RS 457 & Tuono 457 get upgraded standard warranty amidst engine failure concerns

Aprilia has updated the standard warranty on the RS 457 and Tuono 457, its made-in-India motorcycles, amid concerns for engine failures. The Italian two-wheeler giant recently issued a clarification about the issues that certain customers brought up. In a bid to hold on to the trust of its customers, the company is now offering a standard warranty of four years/48,000 km on both bikes. The previous standard warranty was three years/36,000 km.

The brand has updated its website to reflect the same. Dealers also tell us that the first owners will be able to transfer the extended warranty in case of the vehicle is sold, benefiting future owners. The change in this clause is a step in the right direction and should help build the right trust with the product and the maker. Moreover, it should also help improve the resale value, albeit slightly. The standard warranty covers repair costs due to issues from manufacturing or assembly defects. The company will also replace faulty components in case of issues.

The upgraded warranty should help restore confidence in customers looking to make their first big bike purchase

In a statement released last month, Aprilia India attributed the engine failures on certain customer RS 457 bikes to “unauthorised aftermarket modifications and irregular service schedules." You can read the full statement here. Dealerships tell us that there has been a dip in demand for both bikes, and the upgraded warranty should help restore confidence in customers looking to make their first big bike purchase.

Both the Aprilia RS 457 and Tuono 457 are made at the manufacturer’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra, for domestic and export markets. The motorcycle has been developed at Aprila’s headquarters in Noale, Italy, and India, making it a proper global model. While the RS 457 has been on sale for about a year now, the Tuono 457, its street-naked alternative, went on sale in February this year.

Powering both bikes is a 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that develops 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Aprilia RS 457 is priced at ₹4.20 lakh, whereas the Aprilia Tuono 457 is priced at ₹3.95 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

