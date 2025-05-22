Aprilia addresses RS 457 engine reliability issues

Aprilia India has released a statement responding to the engine reliability issues on the RS 457 mid-capacity performance motorcycle. Several users took to social media in the last few months complaining about engine issues on the Aprilia RS 457 and questioning the overall reliability of the 457 cc parallel-twin motor. Aprilia India has now responded to the complaints stating the issues stemmed out of aftermarket modifications or irregular servicing.

Several users took to social media in the last few months complaining about engine issues and questioning the overall reliability of the 457 cc parallel-twin motor. Aprilia India has now responded to the concerns.

Aprilia responds to engine failures on RS 457

Several Aprilia RS 457 customers complained about the bike facing power losses as well as engine failures in some cases, which prompted the Italian bike maker to release a statement.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Aprilia RS 457 457 cc 457 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 4.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Ninja 300 296.0 cc 296.0 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 3.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers QJ Motor SRK 400 400 cc 400 cc 20.6 kmpl 20.6 kmpl ₹ 3.59 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Yamaha R3 2025 ₹ 4.80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Yamaha R3 321 cc 321 cc 25 kmpl 25 kmpl ₹ 3.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Aprilia Tuono 457 457 cc 457 cc 25.5 kmpl 25.5 kmpl ₹ 3.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Aprilia RS 457 First Ride Review: Does the baby RS tug the right strings?

The Aprilia RS 457 is one of the most powerful bikes to come out of India and the clarification should help ease concerns for existing and potential buyers alike

The statement from Aprilia read, "Aprilia India today reiterated its immense pride in the groundbreaking 457 platform, an engineering conquest born in Noale. Since its global and Indian debut in 2023-24, the exceptional RS457 has rightfully dominated the mid-performance super sports category, boasting a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio. The 457 platform has garnered widespread acclaim and numerous accolades from our valued customers, dedicated dealer partners, respected journalists, and even elite MotoGP racers, all recognizing its outstanding performance and comprehensive riding experience. We stand firmly behind the world-class product we have brought to the passionate community of super sports enthusiasts."

“At Aprilia, our commitment extends beyond delivering exhilarating motorcycles; we are equally dedicated to providing unparalleled after-sales support and service. We are aware of recent discussions among a small segment of motorcycle enthusiasts concerning the "reliability" of the 457 platform. We want to unequivocally assure our esteemed customers and the broader motorcycling fraternity that Aprilia has meticulously investigated every single of the handful instances brought to our attention regarding alleged issues. A majority of these “issues" are attributed to only two factors - Unauthorised Aftermarket Modifications and Irregular Service Schedules. For the few genuine cases that arose, we promptly addressed and resolved them in a timely manner, ensuring minimal disruption to our customers. For riders seeking to enhance their stock RS457, we strongly encourage the installation of our extensive range of genuine aftermarket accessories, available exclusively through authorized Aprilia service centers."

“The Aprilia RS457 platform embodies excitement and pure riding pleasure. It deserves to be enjoyed responsibly and maintained exclusively by certified technicians at authorized Aprilia dealerships. The company is equally responsible and proactive in -ensuring best in class after sales and service and stands firmly by the side of every Aprilia owner. Moreover, we give our 100 per cent assurance that all products sold through our authorised dealerships are in optimal condition, free from any inherent issues, and meet our stringent quality standards," the statement concluded.

Also Watch: Aprilia Tuono 457 review | Formidable package for thrill seekers | Features, engine, ride quality

Aprilia RS 457 is made in India for global markets

The Aprilia RS 457 is one of the more likeable motorcycles in the entry-level performance segment, with the same motor powering the newly launched Tuono 457. Notably, the RS 457 is completely built in India for domestic and export markets, making it one of the most powerful bikes to come out of the country. We certainly hope the brand’s clarification will help ease concerns for existing and potential buyers alike.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: