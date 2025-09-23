HT Auto
Aprilia To Bear Gst Brunt, Tuono 457 To Cost The Same; Check Rs 457 New Pricing

Aprilia to bear GST brunt, Tuono 457 to cost the same; Check RS 457 new pricing

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 23 Sept 2025, 19:34 pm
  • Piaggio India maintains attractive pricing for its Aprilia 457 twins, Tuono 457 and RS 457, despite the GST increase. The Tuono 457 sees no price change, while the RS 457 offers over 35,000 in benefits.

Aprilia Tuono 457
The Tuono 457 and the RS 457 both share the same DNA, but get different pricing after GST 2.0.
Aprilia Tuono 457
The Tuono 457 and the RS 457 both share the same DNA, but get different pricing after GST 2.0.
Piaggio India has announced that its Aprilia 457 twins, the Tuono 457 and RS 457, will continue to be available at attractive prices across the country, despite the recent increase in GST on motorcycles above 350cc.

The Government of India announced the implementation of the GST 2.0 slabs in the country at the start of this month. Under the new structure, there are mainly two slabs for different categories of motorbikes. Two-wheelers under 350cc attract 18 per cent GST as opposed to the previous 28 per cent, and motorbikes over 350cc get an increased GST rate from 31 per cent to 40 per cent.

What happens to the Aprilia Tuono 457’s price?

For the Tuono 457, Piaggio India has decided to absorb the entire GST impact. This means there is no change in cost for the customers. The motorcycle continues to retail at 3,95,000 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

Also Read : Aprilia SR 175 road test: A sharper, stronger successor to the SR 160

How is Aprilia handling the RS 457’s price increase?

In the case of the RS 457, Piaggio India is offering benefits worth over 35,000 to shield buyers from the GST revision. The company is covering 15,000 of the GST hike directly, while also adding a complimentary quick shifter worth 20,500.

With these adjustments, the Aprilia RS 457 will cost 4,35,000 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). The price now includes the quick shifter, which is offered as standard across all units sold in India.

Also Read : Aprilia offers big discounts on Tuono 457 and RS 457 ahead of the festive season

What does this mean for customers?

By absorbing the GST hike on the Tuono 457 and offering additional benefits on the RS 457, Aprilia ensures that enthusiasts do not face the burden of higher ownership costs. Both motorcycles remain positioned competitively in the mid-capacity performance segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 23 Sept 2025, 19:34 pm IST
TAGS: Aprilia Tuono 457 Aprilia Tuono 457 Aprilia RS 457 RS 457 GST 2

