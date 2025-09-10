Aprilia offers big discounts on Tuono 457 and RS 457 ahead of the festive season

Aprilia has rolled out attractive offers on two of its popular middleweight motorcycles, the Tuono 457 and the 2025 edition RS 457. Buyers can now avail benefits of up to ₹60,000 on the Tuono 457 and ₹58,000 on the RS 457, which also comes with a free quickshifter.

Adding to the appeal, the company is offering 100 per cent finance on the ex-showroom price with an interest rate of 7.99 per cent and flexible repayment options of up to five years. These festive deals are valid only till September 21, 2025. The booking amount for both bikes is set at ₹10,000. Pricing stands at ₹3.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Tuono 457 and ₹4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RS 457.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Aprilia RS 457 457 cc 457 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 4.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Aprilia Tuono 457 457 cc 457 cc 25.5 kmpl 25.5 kmpl ₹ 3.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Yamaha R3 321 cc 321 cc 25 kmpl 25 kmpl ₹ 3.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda CB500F 471.0 cc 471.0 cc 28.6 kmpl 28.6 kmpl ₹ 4.79 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kawasaki Ninja 300 296 cc 296 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 3.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers CFMoto 650NK 649.3 cc 649.3 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 4.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers

What are the specifications of the Aprilia Tuono 457?

The Aprilia Tuono 457 is powered by a 457 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike features upside-down front forks, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends. Rider aids include three riding modes, traction control, and switchable ABS.

What is the design of the Aprilia Tuono 457 like?

The Tuono 457 gets a bug-eyed twin-LED headlamp setup with boomerang-shaped DRLs, split seats, split grab rails, and a compact tail. A single-piece handlebar replaces the clip-ons, offering a more upright riding position. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Protorq Extreme tyres.

Which models does the Aprilia Tuono 457 compete with?

The Aprilia Tuono 457 rivals streetfighter motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Duke, Yamaha MT-03, and BMW G 310 R.

What are the specifications of the Aprilia RS 457?

The RS 457 is equipped with the same 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor, producing 46.7 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, a slip-and-assist clutch, and an optional quickshifter.

What are the highlight features of the Aprilia RS 457?

The bike is built on a twin-spar aluminium frame with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS. Features include a 5-inch TFT display, ride-by-wire, three riding modes, traction control, and an all-LED lighting setup.

Which models does the Aprilia RS 457 rival?

The Aprilia RS 457 competes against the Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR, TVS Apache RR 310, and Kawasaki Ninja 500.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: