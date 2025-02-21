hamburger icon
Aprilia Tuono 457 Specifications

Aprilia Tuono 457 starting price is Rs. 3,95,000 in India. Aprilia Tuono 457 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 457 cc engine. Aprilia Tuono 457 mileage is 25.5 kmpl.
3.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 457 Specs

Aprilia Tuono 457 comes with 457 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Tuono 457 starts at Rs. 3.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Aprilia Tuono 457 sits in the

Aprilia Tuono 457 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.7 L
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.58 PS @ 9400 rpm
Stroke
61.1
Max Torque
43.5 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain
Displacement
457 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Parallel Twin, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Liquid Cooled With Ride-By-Wire
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch With Slipper System
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, Adjustable Preload, 130 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
41 mm USD fork, Adjustable Preload, 120 mm Wheel Travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Backlit Switchcubes. Engine Maps (AEM), Metal Braided Brake Hoses
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5" TFT

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Aprilia Tuono 457 News

Aprilia has styled the Tuono 457 with sharp lines and the fascia has changed with a new headlamp cluster.
Aprilia Tuono 457 first ride review: The RS gets more versatile
21 Feb 2025
Aprilia Tuono 457 is a naked version of the Aprilia RS 457 faired bike.
Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Aprilia RS 457: Which Italian bike to pick?
19 Feb 2025
Aprilia Tuono RS 457 will be offered in India with 17-inch wheels along with Protorq Extreme tyres.
Aprilia Tuono 457: Does it have what it takes to compete with its rivals?
18 Feb 2025
Aprilia Tuono 457 comes as a naked sibling of the Aprilia RS 457 and it competes with rivals like KTM 390 Duke and Yamaha MT-03.
Aprilia Tuono 457 vs KTM 390 Duke vs Yamaha MT-03: Which naked bike offers better value for money
18 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 17: BYD Sealion 7 launched, Aprilia Tuono 457 launched, Renault Kiger & Triber price hiked…
18 Feb 2025
 Aprilia Tuono 457 News

Aprilia Tuono 457 Variants & Price List

Aprilia Tuono 457 price starts at ₹ 3.95 Lakhs .

3.95 Lakhs*
457 cc
47.58 PS @ 9400 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

