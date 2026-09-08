5 new motorcycles to buy instead of a second-hand SUV

There are plenty of motorcycles in and around this price bracket, but these are the five that you should consider before putting the money into a pre-owned SUV.

For someone who enjoys riding, a brand-new motorcycle can offer something a used SUV simply cannot: the excitement of owning something fresh, distinctive and built around the experience of driving rather than simply getting from A to B.

Buying a second-hand SUV with a budget of around ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh can seem like the sensible choice. You get four seats, a big boot and the practicality that comes with a high-riding vehicle. But there is another way to spend that money.

1 Kawasaki Z650 Kawasaki Z650 EMI starting at just ₹9,200/ month Check Eligibility The Kawasaki Z650 is perhaps the most straightforward choice on this list. It is a middleweight street motorcycle with a 649cc parallel-twin engine, a relatively compact chassis and the kind of performance that makes it equally useful for commuting and weekend rides. What makes the Z650 appealing is that it does not try too hard. There is no adventure-bike bulk and no supersport riding position. Instead, you get a relatively accessible motorcycle with enough performance to keep things entertaining without becoming unnecessarily intimidating. For someone who wants a new motorcycle that can be ridden regularly and still feel special, the Z650 makes a strong case.

2 Honda NX500 Honda NX500 EMI starting at just ₹10,300/ month Check Eligibility The Honda NX500 is the choice for someone who still wants a little bit of the SUV experience, just on two wheels. It is an adventure motorcycle designed to be comfortable on the road while having enough capability to deal with rougher surfaces and broken roads. The riding position is upright, the fairing provides useful wind protection and the ADV format makes it a natural choice for touring. More importantly, the NX500 offers a very different ownership experience from a used SUV. Instead of buying into an older vehicle with unknown history and potentially expensive age-related repairs, you get a new motorcycle with modern equipment and a fresh warranty. Moreover, being a Honda means that it is gonna be reliable. The NX500 also makes sense because it is not an extreme adventure machine. It is the kind of motorcycle that can comfortably fit into everyday life while still encouraging you to take longer trips.

3 Aprilia Tuono 457 Aprilia Tuono 457 EMI starting at just ₹5,500/ month Check Eligibility The Aprilia Tuono 457 is the wild card of this group. It uses Aprilia's 457cc parallel-twin platform and produces 47.6 hp and 43.5 Nm, while weighing 175 kg. The motorcycle also gets an adjustable 41 mm front fork, a preload-adjustable rear shock and dual-channel ABS. The biggest attraction, though, is the way it feels. This is a motorcycle bought because you want to ride, not because you need transport. That engine is a gem, they way it sounds, the way it revs- yes, it does make you feel that you are riding something special.

4 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Royal Enfield Classic 650 EMI starting at just ₹5,000/ month Check Eligibility The Classic 650 is for someone who believes that motorcycles should have character. Royal Enfield has taken the familiar Classic design and paired it with the company's 648cc parallel-twin engine. The engine develops 47 bhp, along with 52.3 Nm of torque. The motorcycle also gets a 19-inch front wheel, dual-channel ABS and a more relaxed riding setup than the company's other 650 models. And then there is the styling. The teardrop tank, nacelle headlamp and twin peashooter exhausts give the Classic 650 a presence that is difficult to replicate with anything in the used-car market. It is not the fastest or sharpest motorcycle in this group, but that is missing the point. The Classic 650 is about the experience of riding something that looks and feels distinctive. It is one of the prettiest motorcycles that you can get for your money.

5 BMW F 450 GS BMW F450 GS EMI starting at just ₹6,500/ month Check Eligibility And finally, there is the BMW F 450 GS. This is perhaps the motorcycle here that most directly captures the reason someone might be tempted by a used SUV in the first place. It is an adventure motorcycle designed to go beyond the tarmac, but unlike a large GS, it is a much more manageable proposition. The motorcycle is available with a twin-cylinder engine and, depending on the variant, features such as riding modes, Shift Assistant Pro, enduro footrests, hand protectors and equipment aimed specifically at improving its off-road ability. For someone who wants one motorcycle that can handle everyday riding, touring and the occasional trip far away from the highway, the F 450 GS is arguably the most versatile motorcycle on this list.

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