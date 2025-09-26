No price shock: 350cc+ bikes that escape GST hike on ex-showroom price
- Brands like Harley-Davidson, Aprilia, Bajaj, KTM, and Triumph are absorbing the 9 per cent GST impact, keeping ex-showroom prices unchanged this festive season. It remains to be seen just how long these prices will hold.
Despite the GST hike on motorcycles above 350 cc, brands such as Aprilia, Bajaj, and Triumph have decided to absorb the cost and keep ex-showroom prices unchanged. The new Goods and Services Tax structure, dubbed ‘GST 2.0,’ was implemented to simplify automobile taxation by moving to a two-slab model of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. A special 40 per cent slab has been reserved for large SUVs, luxury cars, and motorcycles displacing over 350 cc, while the earlier 3 per cent compensation cess has been scrapped.
With the move, bikes above 350 cc will attract a 9 per cent increase on their ex-showroom price tag from the earlier 31 per cent effective rate (28 per cent + 3 per cent cess). Although costs were initially expected to rise, the likes of Hero-Harley, Piaggio, and Bajaj Auto have decided to hold prices steady. The move reflects an attempt to expand reach within India’s mid-capacity motorcycle segment at the most crucial time of the year.
It is worth noting that Royal Enfield will be hiking prices across its entire range of motorcycles above 350 cc, including the likes of the Himalayan 450, Scram 440, and the Interceptor 650, to name a few. Bikes built on the brand’s J-series platform displace just 349 cc, falling into the 18 per cent GST slab.
Manufacturers expect the festive season to form a significant chunk of their sales, with most Indian buyers preferring to hold off major purchases till the Diwali period sets in. The decision to keep ex-showroom prices unchanged in the face of GST 2.0 can stimulate demand in the highly competitive market.
Harley-Davidson X440:
Engine440 cc
Harley-Davidson is absorbing the GST-related hike on the X440, leaving prices unchanged after the revised slabs took effect. The Harley-Davidson X440 starts from ₹2.40 lakh and is offered in three variants: Denim, Vivid, and S. Developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, this is the American brand’s most affordable motorcycle globally. While it is currently the only product in the Harley-Hero lineup, a new version is expected to debut later this year.
Aprilia 457 twins:
Engine457 cc
The Aprilia 457 twins will remain available at favourable prices, despite the 9 per cent increase in GST. For the Tuono 457, Piaggio India will absorb the entire GST impact and continue to retail the motorcycle at ₹3.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).
The RS 457 is being offered with benefits worth over ₹35,000 as a shield from the GST revision. Piaggio is covering ₹15,000 of the GST hike directly, while throwing in a complimentary quickshifter worth ₹20,500.
The Aprilia RS 457 will now cost ₹4.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), including the quickshifter as standard.
Bajaj 400 cc range:
Engine373.27 cc
Bajaj Auto has confirmed that the Pulsar NS400Z and Dominar 400 will not be affected by the GST-related price hike, leaving their ex-showroom prices unchanged. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z remains the most affordable bike in its segment, retailing at ₹1.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dominar 400 will continue to be offered at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
KTM 390 range:
Engine398.63 cc
Alongside Bajaj, KTM is also absorbing the 9 per cent GST impact on its entire 390 cc range. Models such as KTM 390 Duke, 390 Adventure, and RC 390 will remain at their current ex-showroom prices. Additionally, the brand is passing on the full benefits of GST reduction on its sub-350 cc range, including the 160 Duke, 200 Duke, 250 Duke, and other respective iterations.
Triumph 400 range:
Engine398.15 cc
Triumph Motorcycles will continue to sell its 400 cc models at the same ex-showroom prices despite the GST effect. The range includes the Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400X, and the recently-launched Thruxton 400. With this, the lineup continues to start from ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Speed T4 and goes as high as ₹2.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Scrambler 400 XC.
