No price shock: 350cc+ bikes that escape GST hike on ex-showroom price

Despite the GST hike on motorcycles above 350 cc, brands such as Aprilia, Bajaj, and Triumph have decided to absorb the cost and keep ex-showroom prices unchanged. The new Goods and Services Tax structure, dubbed ‘GST 2.0,’ was implemented to simplify automobile taxation by moving to a two-slab model of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. A special 40 per cent slab has been reserved for large SUVs, luxury cars, and motorcycles displacing over 350 cc, while the earlier 3 per cent compensation cess has been scrapped.

With the move, bikes above 350 cc will attract a 9 per cent increase on their ex-showroom price tag from the earlier 31 per cent effective rate (28 per cent + 3 per cent cess). Although costs were initially expected to rise, the likes of Hero-Harley, Piaggio, and Bajaj Auto have decided to hold prices steady. The move reflects an attempt to expand reach within India’s mid-capacity motorcycle segment at the most crucial time of the year.

It is worth noting that Royal Enfield will be hiking prices across its entire range of motorcycles above 350 cc, including the likes of the Himalayan 450, Scram 440, and the Interceptor 650, to name a few. Bikes built on the brand’s J-series platform displace just 349 cc, falling into the 18 per cent GST slab.

Manufacturers expect the festive season to form a significant chunk of their sales, with most Indian buyers preferring to hold off major purchases till the Diwali period sets in. The decision to keep ex-showroom prices unchanged in the face of GST 2.0 can stimulate demand in the highly competitive market.