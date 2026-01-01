|Engine
|457 cc
The Tuono 457 Special Edition, is listed at ₹4.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tuono 457 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tuono 457 Special Edition is available in 2 colour options: Mamba Black, Puma Grey.
The Tuono 457 Special Edition is powered by a 457 cc engine.
In the Tuono 457's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia RS 457 priced between ₹4.22 Lakhs - 4.37 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Duke R priced ₹3.39 Lakhs.
The Tuono 457 Special Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Kill Switch, Hazard Light Switch and Distance To Empty.