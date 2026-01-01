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Tuono 457PriceMileageSpecifications
Aprilia Tuono 457 Right View
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Aprilia Tuono 457 Rear Tyre View
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Aprilia Tuono 457 Disc View
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Aprilia Tuono 457 Exhaust View
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Aprilia Tuono 457 Seat View
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Aprilia Tuono 457 Engine View
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Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.57 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aprilia Tuono 457 Key Specs
Engine457 cc
View all Tuono 457 specs and features

Tuono 457 Special Edition

Tuono 457 Special Edition Prices

The Tuono 457 Special Edition, is listed at ₹4.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tuono 457 Special Edition Mileage

All variants of the Tuono 457 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tuono 457 Special Edition Colours

The Tuono 457 Special Edition is available in 2 colour options: Mamba Black, Puma Grey.

Tuono 457 Special Edition Engine and Transmission

The Tuono 457 Special Edition is powered by a 457 cc engine.

Tuono 457 Special Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tuono 457's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia RS 457 priced between ₹4.22 Lakhs - 4.37 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Duke R priced ₹3.39 Lakhs.

Tuono 457 Special Edition Specs & Features

The Tuono 457 Special Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Kill Switch, Hazard Light Switch and Distance To Empty.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition Price

Tuono 457 Special Edition

₹4.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,99,000
RTO
33,420
Insurance
24,271
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,56,691
EMI@9,816/mo
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Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.5 L
Kerb Weight
175 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
4 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
29 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Tyre Pressure
33 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.58 PS @ 9400 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm
Max Torque
43.5 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
457 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Parallel Twin, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Liquid Cooled With Ride-By-Wire
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch With Slipper System
No Of Cylinders
2
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Bore
69 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, Adjustable Preload, 130 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
41 mm USD Fork, Adjustable Preload, 120 mm Wheel Travel

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 36,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
Riding Modes
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition EMI
EMI8,834 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,11,021
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,11,021
Interest Amount
1,19,046
Payable Amount
5,30,067

Aprilia Tuono 457 Alternatives

Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs
Tuono 457vsRS 457
KTM 390 Duke R

KTM 390 Duke R

3.39 Lakhs
Tuono 457vs390 Duke R
KTM RC 390

KTM RC 390

3.23 Lakhs Onwards
Tuono 457vsRC 390
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

3.39 Lakhs
Tuono 457vsR3
CFMoto 650NK

CFMoto 650NK

4.29 Lakhs
Tuono 457vs650NK

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