5 bikes I would honestly choose when upgrading from TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V remains one of the most well-rounded motorcycles in its segment, balancing performance, comfort, and practicality to great effect. However, riders looking to move up the ladder will eventually start seeking out stronger performance, more premium hardware, improved touring ability, or simply a more exciting riding experience overall. Whether it is a sharp naked streetfighter, a versatile scrambler, or a modern-retro roadster, the market offers several compelling upgrades across different price points and riding styles. Here are five motorcycles I would genuinely consider when upgrading from the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V:

1 Aprilia Tuono 457 Engine 457 cc Mileage 25.5 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Aprilia Tuono 457 is the naked streetfighter offering from the Italian brand. Based on the RS 457 sports bike, it features a unique bikini fairing and tank extensions to set itself apart. Under the skin, however, it employs the same 457 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine that churns out 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque. The package also includes traction control, ride modes, dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrumentation, and a slipper clutch, making it a well-rounded upgrade for someone seeking sharper road performance and a more premium feel.

2 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Engine 398.63 cc Mileage 29 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 stands apart with its neo-retro scrambler-inspired styling and lightweight handling characteristics. Its 399 cc liquid-cooled engine produces around 46 bhp and 39 Nm, paired to a close-ratio six-speed gearbox that makes it lively both in the city and on open roads. Hardware includes WP Apex suspension at both ends and Bosch dual-channel ABS with an off-road mode that disables rear ABS to kick the tail out. The upright ergonomics, dual-purpose tyres, and compact proportions make it versatile enough for everyday commutes as well as occasional weekend touring. Further features include a 5-inch TFT with optional smartphone connectivity, a Type-C charging port, ride-by-wire, and traction control.

3 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Engine 452 cc Mileage 29 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 stands out from the rest of the brand’s lineup with its modern-retro roadster design language. It uses a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine generating 39.5 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. Riders can switch between Eco and Performance ride modes, while recent updates now allow the bike to retain ride mode and ABS settings even after restarting the ignition. With its comfortable ergonomics, block-pattern tyres, and accessible performance, the Guerrilla 450 feels like a practical upgrade for riders seeking the fun factor without sacrificing day-to-day usability.

4 KTM 390 Duke Engine 349 cc Mileage 28.9 kmpl View Offers View More Details The KTM 390 Duke remains one of the sharpest and most aggressive motorcycles in this category. Its revised 349 cc LC4c engine develops 40.2 bhp and 33 Nm, delivering strong acceleration alongside a rev-happy character. The bike is held up by fully adjustable WP Apex suspension, and it brings a comprehensive tech suite including lean-sensitive traction control and ABS, cruise control, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple ride modes. The compact riding triangle and sharp handling make it feel more focused than the Apache RTR 200 4V, especially for riders who enjoy hitting the twisties. While the 2026 model does not carry hardware changes, KTM has lowered the seat height by 20 mm.

5 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Engine 349 cc Mileage 28.3 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is a versatile motorcycle offering premium fit and finish and approachable performance. Its 349 cc single-cylinder engine produces 37 bhp and 32 Nm, offering good mid-range torque that works well for city riding as well as highway touring. The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, along with USD forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock, allowing it to tackle rough terrain more confidently than your run-of-the-mill street naked. Features such as switchable traction control and disengageable rear ABS further add to its adaptability. For Apache owners wanting something that feels more premium and relaxed while remaining fun to ride, the Scrambler 400 X is a good pick.

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