Want to pop smooth wheelies on a budget? Here's 5 bikes under 5 lakh to consider

Here's a look at five machines currently available in India that are capable of popping smooth wheelies without breaking the bank:

Pulling controlled wheelies doesn’t always require expensive, high-performance bikes. Several motorcycles under ₹5 lakh offer the right balance of power, torque, and ergonomics to help you lift the front wheel with practice and technique. However, these stunts should not be performed on public roads and wearing proper riding gear is crucial for one's safety.

1 Apache RTR 310 TVS’s most powerful naked bike is built on a platform shared with BMW and powered by a 312cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 35 bhp and 28.7 Nm. It’s not the most powerful bike on this list, but the gearing and throttle response help make up for it. Its trellis frame and suspension setup, USD forks and mono shock, provide decent feedback, while dual-channel ABS is standard. The ergonomics are neutral and manageable for newer riders trying to practice basic stunts. It’s not the most aggressive, but usable in everyday traffic and short bursts of performance. The TVS Apache RTR 310 starts from ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 The Svartpilen 401 shares its underpinnings with the 390 Duke but offers a more stripped-down, neo-retro design. It runs the same 399cc engine, tuned to deliver 45 bhp and 39 Nm, and comes with a 6-speed gearbox. It’s lighter than it looks and handles well in urban conditions. The ergonomics, with a higher seat and upright stance, help with control during short wheelie attempts. It doesn’t offer advanced electronics but gets the basics right with decent brakes and chassis balance. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is priced at ₹2.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

3 KTM 390 Duke The 2025 KTM 390 Duke continues to dominate the sub-400cc streetfighter segment with not just brute power but also high-end tech features. With its aggressive new styling and fresh Ebony Black colour, the Duke looks meaner than ever. Under the skin, a 399cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine pushes out 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm, ensuring effortless front-wheel lifts with the right technique. What truly sets it apart, however, is the electronics package, launch control, multiple ride modes including a new Track Mode, cornering ABS, traction control, and even cruise control, a segment-first feature. The updated chassis and suspension setup only make the bike more flickable and wheelie-friendly. The KTM 390 Duke has been priced at ₹2.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Bajaj NS400Z Bajaj’s new flagship in the Pulsar range is the most affordable bike on this list. It runs a 373cc engine based on the Dominar 400 but in a lighter, more compact frame. The engine produces 43 PS and 35 Nm and is paired with a slip-and-assist clutch and a bi-directional quick shifter. While it skips advanced electronics, it comes with USD forks and dual-channel ABS. The chassis is straightforward but effective, and the lack of bulk makes it easier to handle. For someone learning the ropes or just looking for performance on a tight budget, it’s one of the more accessible choices. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is priced at ₹1.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Aprilia Tuono 457 The Tuono 457 is Aprilia’s more road-oriented sibling of the RS 457. It shares the same 457cc parallel-twin engine making 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm, but swaps clip-on handlebars for a single-piece upright bar for better comfort in daily use. The riding position is more relaxed, and it carries over several features from the RS, including riding modes, ABS, and traction control. It’s slightly lighter due to the lack of fairing, which may help with balance while attempting controlled front lifts. Still, it’s a new model and might appeal more to those who value day-to-day usability with occasional spirited riding. The Aprilia Tuono 457 is priced at ₹3.98 lakh.

