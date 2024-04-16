HT Auto
Aprilia Tuareg 660 On Road Price in Rourkela

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Front View
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Rear Right View
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Right View
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Speedometer View
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Windshield View
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Engine View
18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Rourkela
Tuareg 660 Price in Rourkela

Aprilia Tuareg 660 on road price in Rourkela starts from Rs. 20.90 Lakhs. The on road price for Aprilia Tuareg 660 top variant goes up to Rs. 21.24 Lakhs in Rourkela.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Aprilia Tuareg 660 STD₹ 20.90 Lakhs
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Evocative Dakar Podium₹ 21.24 Lakhs
...Read More

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Variant Wise Price List in Rourkela

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹20.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
659 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,85,000
RTO
1,50,800
Insurance
53,722
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Rourkela)
20,89,522
EMI@44,912/mo
View breakup

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Alternatives

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
CRF1100L Africa Twin Price in Rourkela

Popular Aprilia Bikes

  • Popular
    Popular Aprilia Bikes

    Aprilia Tuareg 660 News

    The 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 is the third offering based on the 660 platform from the manufacturer and arrives as a proper adventure motorcycle
    2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV launched in India, priced from 18.85 lakh
    16 Apr 2024
    The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16
    7 Apr 2024
    Aprilia will sell the Tuareg 660 in three colour options.
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 prices revealed ahead of official launch
    6 Apr 2024
    The Tuareg 660 has been on sale for quite some time now in the global market.
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 listed on India website. Launch imminent?
    5 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now on sale, alongside the newly launched Tuareg 660 in India
    2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 launched in India, priced at 17.44 lakh
    17 Apr 2024
    View all
     Aprilia Tuareg 660 News

