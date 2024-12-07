Auto recap, Dec 6: KTM 390 Adventure S and Enduro R unveiled, Maruti to hike prices and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, December 6.

KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R unveiled

KTM unveiled the new-generation 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R motorcycles at India Bike Week 2024. The Adventure S will be more affordable and launch in January, followed by the Enduro R. Both models feature a 399 cc engine and will be made in India.

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices

Maruti Suzuki will raise car prices by four per cent from January 2025, following Hyundai's announcement of price hikes. Rising input costs and operational expenses prompted this decision, making Maruti the fifth Indian carmaker to increase prices this new year.

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get discounts

Volkswagen offers up to ₹2 lakh in discounts for the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan this December, including cash benefits and loyalty bonuses. The Taigun competes with the Creta and Seltos, while the Virtus rivals Skoda Slavia and Honda City. Both models aim to clear older stock.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X to get an affordable variant soon

Triumph India is expanding its motorcycle lineup with a new variant of the Scrambler 400 X. A test mule was seen without some standard features, and while the launch date is unclear, the new version is expected to be more affordable.

Hyundai Venue, Exter get discounts

Hyundai Motor India has recently declared an increase in the prices of its vehicles, effective from January 2025. Consequently, December presents an ideal opportunity to purchase the desired Hyundai model. This is further enhanced by the company's announcement of year-end discounts on a variety of models, including the Venue, Exter, Grand i10 Nios, and the sporty i20. Hyundai Motor India offers a wide selection of models in the market, and while there is a focus on SUV variants, the current promotions encompass multiple body styles.

